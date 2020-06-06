This is a sad time for our country. Around the end of last year, I was telling people that 2020 would be a better year than 2019. Boy, did I miss the boat. As Yogi Berra, former New York Yankees baseball player known for his wacky humor, once remarked: “Predictions are hard – especially about the future.” No more predictions for me.
The first few months of 2020 have been a disaster, bordering on a catastrophe, for our country. First, the coronavirus pandemic hit and continues to plague us. The U.S. has about 5% of the world's population but about 30% of the world's cases and about 30% of the world's deaths due to this virus. We now have 1.89 million cases, 109,000 deaths from COVID-19 and the numbers continue to rise.
Americans are divided about this virus, as we are about almost everything else; we are divided about the seriousness of the disease and what to do about it. Some of us believe the doctors and scientists, others do not. Some of us wear masks and practice social distancing, others do not. Things seem to be getting better, but who knows? Some 40 million workers have filed for unemployment, or about 15% of the workforce. Some experts predict a relapse of the virus and more economic hardships ahead.
If this weren't bad enough, George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A video of his death is heartbreaking. One officer has been charged with second degree murder and three other officers have been charged as accomplices. This tragedy set off a wave of protests and demonstrations around the country (some vandalism and looting; two wrongs never make a right). President Trump ordered the police and the military to suppress peaceful demonstrators in Washington, D.C.
The president handled both the coronavirus and the death of George Floyd very poorly. He is not uniting us, helping us heal and finding solutions to these crises; Trump has magnified our differences. Thus, Trump again becomes part of the problem, not part of the solution. America needs moral leadership, and we're not getting it. Meanwhile, the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate sits silently by in the face of his failures. For these and other reasons, conservative columnist George Will has called for the removal from office of both President Trump and his congressional enablers.
In an article in The Atlantic magazine, Admiral Mike Mullen, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, voiced his disgust with President Trump for Trump's conduct regarding Floyd's death and the demonstrations that followed. Admiral Mullen declared, “Our fellow citizens are not the enemy and must never become so.” America was founded on the principle that, “All men are created equal...”; The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees, “...the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” It is the sworn duty of President Trump to “...preserve, protect and defend the Constitution...” and to “...take care that the laws be faithfully executed...”
Have Donald Trump and his congressional enablers lived up to their oath of office and their duty? We must decide that in November's elections. And, we must not lose our moral compass or our compassion; without them, America, and the whole human race, are lost.