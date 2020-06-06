America is in shock. With the deadly coronavirus still in the air, we’ve now been transfixed by two weeks of both heartfelt protesting and savage destruction across the land. We are suddenly unmoored, unable to make sense of it all.
How? Why? What now? There are still far more questions than answers.
Life today is saturated with ugly 24/7 news. We thought we were inured to it all, but the gruesome video of George Floyd’s death poked through the hard shell and struck a deep chord within each of us. It sparked coast-to-coast public protests. Along with these protests has been widespread violence – assaults, shootings, arson, property destruction and looting.
Some things are clear. We know for sure that Floyd's death was a travesty, a horror, unacceptable in civilized society and completely inconsistent with our country’s values. On that we can all agree.
But how did we get there? How did this happen in 2020 America?
There seems to be broad acceptance of the premise that Floyd’s brutal killing is proof positive of the systemic racial bias that plagues American policing. We’re told that police officers routinely victimize unarmed black men, without justification and completely out of proportion with their number.
But hard data and numerous independent evaluations say otherwise. Policing is dangerous work. Every police interaction with the public – responses to 911 calls, traffic stops, domestic violence complaints – is potentially deadly. In 2019, 48 of these interactions resulted in violent deaths of police officers, and nine in the deaths of unarmed black men – about 1/10 of 1% of violent black deaths nationally.
This is not to suggest, of course, that police brutality is OK as long as it is statistically infrequent. But it tells us that Floyd’s death is much more likely a case of bad behavior by bad cops, not systemic police racism.
A new Black Lives Matter mantra is "defund the police," and a few supposedly sensible politicians and commentators are treating that as a legitimate proposal. It won’t happen, but the more serious worry is who, now, would ever want to be a cop? It’s a dangerous, demanding, underpaid and thankless job. We need good police officers; sweeping public condemnation of our police will make it much more difficult to find them.
And then there is the question of how Americans’ horror at Floyd’s death morphed into an orgy of violence unlike any we have seen in half a century.
In my view, it’s too easy to rationalize pillage and plunder as an emotional reaction to a heinous crime. And it is too easy to dismiss it as somehow unimportant because it involved only a very few of the millions of protesters. No, peaceful protest and wanton destruction are totally different. There’s more to the story and we must get to the bottom of it.
There is an alternative narrative now getting traction: that the violence we’ve been watching nightly is simply the unfortunate byproduct of the needed “fundamental change” in America. We’re reminded that you can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs. Too bad for us.
Some are cheering it on: CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked, “Where does it say that protest has to be civil?” Well, the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment says exactly that; and Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his lifetime to that principle; and the many whose lives have been ruined by the savagery of the last two weeks would surely agree.
America, we have a violence problem. Nine unarmed black men killed by police in one year (2019) is too many. 48 police officers shot and killed that year is too many. And the 20 violent deaths (nearly all black) in a normal Chicago weekend is way, way too many.
And yes, there is stubbornly persistent racism lurking in our midst. Our nation has been working to quell that for two centuries, with notable– but not complete – success. We must recognize it and continue the quest.
But we cannot allow our revulsion at George Floyd’s death to give a blind eye to anarchy. Let’s not give up on America, the ideal or the reality. We’re not perfect, not even good enough – but we’re the best on Earth. And we can keep getting better.