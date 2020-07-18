Democrats and Republicans are solidly in agreement on the critical importance of education in modern life. But, as is often the case, we disagree on how to deliver it.
One education issue that has attracted a great deal of attention is the ever-steeper cost of higher education and the unmanageable student loan debt that follows. Democratic office seekers across the land – including presidential candidate Joe Biden– have embraced “free” college tuition and tuition debt forgiveness as the magic fix.
Even if we could afford it (after COVID-19, we can’t), I believe it’s a bad idea on every level:
1. It teaches young adults exactly the wrong life lesson. Personal accountability – ownership of one’s choices, decisions and incurred debts – is among the most important traits of successful people. Allowing a capable adult to reap the benefits of four years in college and then let someone else pay for it turns accountability on its head.
2. It undervalues higher education. We instinctively link a commodity’s value to its cost. Artificially rendering something cost-free diminishes its perceived value to zero. Why would we expect college students who pay nothing for their education to put in the effort needed to get much out of it? Some may, but many will not.
3. It’s unfair to those who receive no benefit but are left with the bill – including those who choose to enter the workforce without college, taking on jobs that must be done and that in many cases offer significantly lower lifetime earning potential.
4. It disincentivizes colleges and universities to control costs. The spiraling increase in college tuition is due, at least in part, to the easy availability of tuition loans. That trend will no doubt continue if those institutions are guaranteed a new batch of customers (students) each year, gratis from Uncle Sam.
Of course, there’s no such thing as free. It takes real money to build and operate a college. That money must be paid by someone; as proposed by Democrats, it is taxpayers who will have to pick up the tab for “forgiven” past college loans and for current and future college tuition.
There are broader implications as well. Democrats are right about the crippling consequences of unmanageable debt. The reason many college graduates are saddled with huge student loans – and for that matter, the reason that excessive debt is a major problem for so many Americans – is that it is so easy to borrow money. Arranging for a student loan is no more difficult than signing up for yet another credit card – just sign here, enjoy yourself now and pay later.
But for those who are driven to get a college education and who are unable or unwilling to take on the debt that goes with it, there may be a better way. I am the beneficiary of taxpayer-funded higher education, specifically the U.S. Naval Academy. But that “free” education came with a catch, a commitment to five years of naval service, with a then-starting monthly salary of $222.30, and arduous and sometimes dangerous duty.
It was a life-changing opportunity and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. On that basis, I can enthusiastically support – and I expect many Americans would, as well – taxpayer funding of a student’s college costs in return for contractual commitment to an equivalent period of service in the U.S. military, Peace Corps, police, firefighting or other approved public service.
Such an arrangement would give taxpayers real return on their investment, would address the above-listed concerns about Democrats’ push for free college, and would – without a doubt – be an invaluable life experience for those who take advantage of the opportunity.
But zero-cost and zero-commitment college is not the answer – it won’t produce better colleges or better graduates.