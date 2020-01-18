With every new eruption of debate over gun violence, I keep wondering how we’ve allowed this to become such a contentious issue.
Who among us – Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and progressives – is even slightly OK with senseless killing of innocent people, particularly school children? We can all agree: it’s horrifying and it demands action.
And so, let’s stop posturing and bickering. Let’s resolve to work together and fix it.
How best to do so? First and foremost, we must zero in on actions that can actually make a difference, as opposed to those that simply feel good, or poll well, or generate political advantage.
There are hundreds of millions of guns already in the U.S., and they are inexpensive to manufacture and are readily available worldwide. Banning them won’t make them go away, criminals (by definition) don’t obey laws, and a sign that says “gun free zone” does not make it so. It’s foolish to pretend that the next new law will end the carnage.
In the same vein, any course of action must comply with the Second Amendment. It’s baked into the Constitution and confirmed by Supreme Court to mean what it says. And like it or not, it’s here to stay – voters in three quarters (38) of America’s states will not choose to repeal it.
The above are not political talking points, just a dose of reality. And they leave ample room for addressing the problem. I believe key actions include the following:
1. Our first priority should be to protect vulnerable people and spaces. However intrusive, we’ve learned to live with strict access control in airports, federal facilities and many industrial complexes – why not in schools and in other public gathering places? Qualified and trained armed guards can stop shooters in moments (and in many cases, have done so), and, more importantly, they can dissuade prospective killers from making the attempt.
2. Establish reasonable, Second Amendment compliant prohibitions of certain types of weaponry. Such restrictions should of course be based on actual features and not appearance. It makes sense to prohibit manufacture and sale of devices that effectively transform a rifle into a machine gun (“bump stocks” for example), but not to prohibit ownership of a weapon because it looks scary. Semi-automatic operation is not a reasonable basis for prohibition of some rifles, given that virtually all handguns are semi-automatic in operation.
3. Put in place reasonable and uniform background investigations for gun purchase. Find a sensible middle ground between protection of individual privacy and the importance of sharing information with law enforcement related to an individual’s potentially threatening behavior or mental instability.
The key element in all three of the above is reasonable balance of competing considerations in the interest of public safety.
And perhaps most importantly, we must recognize that our gun violence problem is, at its core, a violence problem. American culture, and particularly entertainment, is becoming increasingly saturated with violence. Frighteningly realistic violence is a mainstay in popular movies; video games award high scores for rapid, efficient carnage. We cannot make the mistake of treating gun violence as just a gun problem.
It’s up to us – responsible American citizens, parents and grandparents – to build a social climate of civility and mutual respect. Let’s stop supporting politicians who’d rather divide us than pull us together. Let’s stop funding entertainment that is corrosive to our values.
Let’s stop pretending that NRA contributions kill people, or that gun manufacturers kill people, or that the Second Amendment kills people, or that the next new law will save the day.
And let’s stop looking to our government to legislate our behavior. It’s on us.