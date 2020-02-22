George Washington warned of the danger of “foreign entanglements”; he was right, but we now inhabit a very different world than in 1797.
The world is getting smaller by the day. The economies, commerce, currencies, security and political interests of nations around the world are heavily interdependent – unavoidably entangled, to use Washington’s word. The Atlantic and Pacific oceans are no longer effective bulwarks protecting us from intrusion.
Our foreign policy must now be both far-sighted and agile enough to respond to fast breaking world events; its key components are as follows:
1. Job No. 1 is to keep America safe. In that sense, the nation’s management of foreign policy and national defense go hand-in-hand, with full alignment in budgeting, allocation of resources, financial aid, deployment of forces and relationships with foreign nations.
2. History teaches that the best way to prevent war is to maintain superior warfighting capability and to make it clear to prospective adversaries that we are willing to exercise it if necessary.
3. The one truly existential threat facing the world is the thousands of existing nuclear weapons that have potential to destroy it, by aggression or mistake. We must remain constantly vigilant and proactive in ensuring that these do not find their way into the wrong hands.
4. America’s role in the world is to provide leadership and positive example. But we are not the world’s policeman, and we’ve learned too many times of the high price – in treasure and American lives – of trying to act as one. Thus, we must be very prudent in deciding when to act and when to stand down.
5. We must work collaboratively with other nations but not allow ourselves to be captive to their wants or to be overly dependent upon multi-national organizations such as the United Nations.
6. Underlying all of these is the concept of American First. That sounds awfully Trumpian, but it’s true and need not be controversial. All nations act on their own interests. We can be a leader and an exemplar for the world without losing sight of American interests.
And some important cautions:
• We must depoliticize foreign policy. The old maxim that politics “stop at the water’s edge” remains applicable. The world is watching – others see our internal arguments as opportunities to be exploited.
• Similarly, we must not allow impractical legislative constraints to leave us vulnerable to rapidly emerging new threats. Congress is by nature a slow-moving deliberative body, often incapable of keeping pace with fast-moving international events.
And so, what should be our primary considerations in selecting the next U.S. president?
The job demands judgment, knowledge, coolness under pressure and a solid 24/7 support organization. Demonstrated executive capability is essential; experience in foreign policy is valuable but goes only so far – its demands on a U.S. president are impossible to replicate.
Despite lack of prior experience, President Trump has been very effective in leading U.S. foreign policy. He deserves high marks, in my view, for providing sharply increased focus on China and North Korea and in working to reduce U.S. military presence in Afghanistan.
Our relationship with Iran remains imminently dangerous. We exited the nuclear deal with good reason – it was limited in scope and duration and not truly verifiable – but there is not yet anything in its place. The severe sanctions may get Iran to the table or may push them further away. The simple reality is that foreign policy is inherently a work in progress; there is never certainty of outcome. This one needs ultra-close attention.
The next U.S. president deserves our full support, regardless of political affiliation. He or she will have hands full trying to steer a sensible, safe course through international minefields. Leave the politics home.