Hey, hey, hey.
I'm Colin Demarest – you might remember me from such hits as "Plutonium in South Carolina? Where?", "Plutonium Pits: No, Not Holes in the Ground!", and the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-deserving "Newcomer tips for Aiken's Triple Crown 2019."
I'm back again, and this time I have a dictionary.
Last year, I told you I was a horse expert. Still am. But I wasn't always.
I, to this day, remember when I knew nothing about horses, and how badly I wanted a list of words about horses.
I figure I'm not the only one.
So this year, I decided to solve that problem – to bless the masses with my encyclopedic knowledge of all things horse-related.
I've made a glossary, a long list of words, one you'll need for the 2020 Aiken Triple Crown, when people dressed all fancy throw around big words like "furlong" and "post position" and "pony" and "field."
If I were you, I'd bookmark this page now.
The glossary:
Horse: A large, hoofed herbivorous mammal (Equus caballus), domesticated and used as a work and pleasure animal. They look like big, more expensive dogs?
Pony: A small horse, not half of a hairstyle.
Equestrian: Relating to or involving horseback riding. Aiken, it's been said, is an equestrian town.
Walk: A slow, methodical horse gait: left hind leg, left front leg, right hind leg, right front leg.
Trot: A faster horse gait, where the horse moves its legs in diagonal pairs.
Canter: Faster than the average trot, this horse gait is recognizable by its triplet sounds.
Gallop: A horse gait faster than a canter, and covering more ground. Think horse racing or Western movie chases.
Blinkers/blinders: Leather or plastic cups meant to prevent a horse from seeing to the rear or the sides. People believe this keeps the horse focused.
Farrier: A person who makes, repairs and fits horseshoes. See: blacksmith.
Tack: Equipment and accessories worn by horses – saddles, bridles and reins, for example. Add a "y" and it becomes an insult.
Silks: Clothing (blouse and cap) worn by a jockey. The design identifies the owner of the horse that the jockey is riding.
Saddle blanket/cloth: Blankets, pads or fabrics under a saddle, usually used to absorb sweat and protect a horse's back.
In the money: When a horse finishes first, second or third in a race. "If you're not first, you're last" doesn't apply here.
Purse: Prize money – cha-chinnngggg.
Field: The horses in a race. In other applications, an area of open land, likely green.
Backstretch: The straight part of the track opposite the finish line.
First turn: The bend in the track just past the starting point.
Furlong: One-eighth of a mile. (I can't run this without becoming winded.)
Conditions: The circumstances in which the race will be run.
Odds: A horse's chances of winning a specific race. Call your bookie.
Long shot: A horse people see as having little chance of winning a race. Good luck. You'll need it.
Paddock: An enclosure where racehorses are saddled and paraded before a race.
Post parade: When horses leave the paddock and pass spectators on their way to the gate.
Post time: When a race will start, A.K.A. time to start paying attention.
Post position: The position in the starting gate.
Colt: A male horse that has not been castrated and is 4 years old or younger.
Dam: The female parent of a horse.
Gelding: A male horse of any age that has been castrated.
Maiden: A horse or jockey that has not won a race; a female horse that has never been bred.
Filly: A female horse that is 4 years old or younger.
Mare: A female horse that is 5 years old or older.
Broodmare: A filly or mare that has been bred and is being used to produce foals.
Sire: The male parent of a horse.
Stallion: A male horse used for breeding. Do not see: Italian stallion.
Crop: A short straight whip with a piece of leather at the end. Nothing like Indiana Jones'.
Steeplechase: A horse race over a closed course with obstacles, such as hedges and walls. One of three events in Aiken's Triple Crown.
Chukker: A period in a polo game similar to innings or quarters in other sports.
Harness racing: The sport of racing standardbred horses harnessed to two-wheeled sulkies; the original NASCAR.
Jockey: A person who rides or drives a horse, especially as a professional in a race. There was a TV show about these people.
Saddle: A seat fastened on the back of a horse or other animal for riding.
Action: The manner in which a horse moves.
Bit: A bar in a horse's mouth that enables control and guidance. "Champing at the bit."
Clocker: A person who times races and workouts.
Groom: A person who cares for a horse.
Scratch: To be taken out of a race. Wait, scratch that. What?
All out: When a horse extends her/himself to the utmost. The kids prefer, "It's lit."
Nose: The smallest advantage by which a horse can win. Feel also: your face.
Rail: The barrier on either side of the racing strip. Sometimes referred to as fence.
Track bias: A racing surface that favors a particular running style or position.
Dead heat: Two or more horses finishing a race in a tie. See also: South Carolina climate.