Here are some of my thoughts about the year that was. When we look around the world today, what do we see? Probably a lot of violence and chaos. Instead of peace, cooperation, mutual respect and brotherhood, many nations are shrinking into a crude tribalism and are governed by people who are either corrupt or incompetent or both.
Unfortunately, America is not exempt. Are we still “the shining city on the hill” as President Reagan declared for other nations to admire and emulate? We seem to have lost our moral compass the same as other nations. We have had two elections in the past four years, one for president and another for Congress. Yet, very little has changed; our government is as paralyzed by extreme partisanship as it was before those elections, if not more so. Our elected representatives can't agree on anything. Sometimes, it seems that the only thing we can do for our country right now is to pray.
A case in point is economic inequality in America. The U.S. now has the highest level of economic inequality of any modern industrial nation. The richest 1% of the U.S. population now owns 40% of our nation's wealth. In the U.S., a CEO of one of the top 3,000 corporations is paid about $3.5 million per year – 300 times the average salary of its employees; in Japan, a corporate CEO receives about $580,000 per year – 20 times the average salary of its employees. The president of the U.S. receives a salary of $400,000 per year. Is anybody worth more than the president?
What does the Bible say about the rich and the poor? In the Old Testament, “A Psalm of Solomon,” reads in part: “Give the king thy justice, O God… May he judge thy people with righteousness, and the poor with justice; may he defend the cause of the poor… give deliverance to the needy… He has pity on the weak and the needy, and he saves the lives of the needy.”
Likewise, the New Testament has many examples of Jesus showing compassion for the poor and criticizing the rich. He tells the rich man to go and sell all he has, give the money to the poor and follow him. Jesus also says that whatever we do for the least of his, we do for him.
Greed is still a sin. So, cutting taxes on the rich and cutting programs for the poor, as our government is doing, goes against the teachings of the Bible. The concentration of wealth and the corrupting influence of money on politics are behind some of our country's major problems.
Maybe we can start a dialogue between Democrats and Republicans based on this fact.