“Welcome to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.”
Every Sunday night when I was growing up, Marlin Perkins would come into my family’s living room as the host and narrator of the popular nature show. Perkins, and his trusty sidekick, Jim Fowler, would bring exotic and dangerous animals to life.
The show aired on NBC – the Peacock network, naturally – from 1963 until 1971 and then went into syndication. Original episodes were produced well into the 1980s, and it also enjoyed a run on Animal Planet for about a decade.
Lately, though, I feel like I am living in a wild kingdom of my own. With more time at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, my wife and I have enjoyed mornings and evenings on our back porch at our home in Aiken Estates.
We moved into the home in late 2016. The previous owners had a manmade koi pond and even offered to leave us a couple of the fish. But we politely declined.
We wound up with numerous frogs, of various sizes and colors, who enjoy the water and the recirculating pump that feeds a waterfall.
Now, we all know the first rule of living on a farm is that you don’t name the animals. We aren’t on a farm, but my wife did choose to name the frogs “Fred.” There’s Big Fred, Baby Fred … you get the picture. When we open the door to go onto the porch, they usually jump into the water. Those are called Chicken Fred. Better than chicken fried, I guess.
Since we are in close proximity to Hitchcock Woods, we aren’t surprised that we have wildlife wander into our yard. We’ve also had rabbits and birds galore.
A few weeks back we purchased a pair of bird baths, one for the front and one for the back, and we also added a bird feeder. The bird action has been crazy, to say the least, and my wife likes to say the cardinals are beating the blue jays when our red-feathered friends are out in great numbers.
We also saw foxes in the back yard a couple of times, but otherwise they have been pretty elusive.
The big stars so far this summer have been a momma deer and her newborn fawn. Anyone who has driven through Aiken Estates at night knows to watch for the deer, especially on the roads near the woods.
We first noticed the big deer feeding on some of the plants near the koi pond. Not long after that, we were happy to see the momma and her fawn in our back yard.
Sometimes, usually around dusk, we will see them venture into our front yard. One night the fawn actually appeared to have a dilemma as our side gate was closed. I went out, opened the gate and “chased” her toward the back. Apparently, the fawn made quite a jump over my old Camaro in the driveway before scampering away.
Their sightings have been less frequent in recent weeks, but last week I made a surprising discovery. There were two fawns with their mother in our backyard. They meandered down the side and into my neighbor’s yard.
I know deer can be a nuisance, especially if you’ve invested in landscaping. We’ve left the yard pretty much intact since moving in, so we are OK with whatever “pruning” our friends decide to do.
Most people who watched Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom like to joke about Marlin Perkins describing dangerous situations as Jim Fowler goes into harm’s way. The internet, though, disputes that account and says that was a myth perpetuated by Johnny Carson and his pals.
So far the wildlife in our yard is more scared of us than we are of them. But we try to respect their space. Heck, I’ve even heard of a raccoon on a nearby street in Aiken Estates who stops by for regular dips in the bird bath.
"Wild Kingdom" is still alive in Aiken.
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.