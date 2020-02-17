Last year a column titled "Trash Talk" was submitted by members of the Aiken County Litter Task Force. When the Task Force came to its natural end, the column was discontinued. One of the goals of the task force was to seek affiliation with Keep America Beautiful. After many months of work to complete the application and meet the requirements, affiliation was achieved in the Spring 2019. The Keep Aiken County Beautiful Board and committees are continuing and expanding the work of the former task force.
As one way to keep the public informed about litter issues, the KACB board members will once again provide articles to the Aiken Standard every other month. Readers may have seen various announcements and achievements of KACB during the past year. Today’s article will provide some additional details about KACB and highlight some of its achievements during the past year.
What is KACB? Keep Aiken County Beautiful is an affiliate of the national Keep America Beautiful program. It comes under the auspices of the Aiken County Code Enforcement Division and is comprised of a county-paid director and 12 volunteer board members from around the county. This board meets once a month to research and develop programs that address many factors related to litter. The vision statement is “A more clean, green, beautiful Aiken County.” The mission of KACB is to increase public action and awareness of litter prevention, waste reduction and beautification of Aiken County. During the its first year, many activities have focused on this mission, especially in the areas of youth, business and community service. Some achievements include:
• Writing and receiving grants to help fund projects, materials and training.
• It is imperative that young people be informed about the effects of litter in their environment and lives. Thus, the KACB board has one committee dedicated to this purpose. During this past year educational programs have reached over 1,500 children through presentations and materials at summer camps, elementary schools and the USC Aiken Science Education Enrichment Day. Later this spring, public school students will have an opportunity to participate in an art contest using recycled materials.
• KACB is inaugurating a "Beautiful Business Award” which will be presented each quarter. Up to three awards will be given to a corporation/large business, a small business and a restaurant/food establishment. The business must demonstrate KACB’s vision and selections will be based on set criteria.
• An initial project involved conducting a Community Appearance Survey, Litter Index per the guidelines of KAB. This survey will be conducted each spring.
• Grant money was used to fund a quarterly tarp campaign. This program distributes free tarps at selected county Convenience Centers to remind and encourage residents to cover trash loads when transporting them to landfills. It is illegal to haul uncovered loads in South Carolina.
• Prevention of cigarette litter was addressed by distributing 15 butt bins and 150 pocket ashtrays. Although cigarettes are small objects, their litter impact is staggering. In addition to being unsightly, unsanitary and slow to decompose, cigarette butts leach toxic chemicals into soil and water.
• A Tree Grant resulted in 256 trees being planted in seven locations throughout the county.
These are just a sampling of successful endeavors by KACB to address litter concerns. How can you get involved and make a difference? Visit aikencountysc.gov/kacb to see how to volunteer.
In an ongoing effort to help law enforcement and to continue to collect data, readers are encouraged to report litter and litterbugs. In the City of Aiken, call 803-642-7620. In the county call 803-502-9000 ext. 3704. The Palmetto Pride Litter Hotline is 877-754-8837. The calls are anonymous, but callers will be asked to provide some details. Remember safety first, and make calls only when safe to do so.