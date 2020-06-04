As Mark Twain, Will Rogers and others have said: “We're all ignorant, just about different things.” Take Elon Musk, for example. Musk is the founder of Tesla, the first company to successfully produce and sell all-electric cars. General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, etc., didn't do it; Musk did it. Musk also founded SpaceX, a company that can send rockets into space and bring them back to land safely on earth for re-use. The folks at NASA didn't do it; Musk did.
Elon Musk is an engineer; he knows very little about medical science, infectious diseases or pandemics. As of this writing, there are 4.9 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and 323,000 deaths worldwide; there are 1.5 million confirmed cases and 92,000 deaths in the U.S. In reality, the figures probably are higher, and they are increasing daily. Yet, Musk has sharply attacked the advice of doctors and medical scientists for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.
Could he be criticizing these policies because they are hurting his businesses? There is a lot we still don't know about this virus, but Musk's comments can't be helpful. America today – the Age of the Mask, the Age of Pandemic Partisanship – our priorities and values have run amok. You can almost tell a person's politics by whether he or she is wearing a mask in public, or not – Democrats wear masks, Republicans don't. Maybe, more correctly, people who are anti-Trump (or pro-science) wear masks and people who are pro-Trump (or anti-science) do not; never mind the truth or the evidence. Yes, we have to protect our basic rights. But, one person's right to get COVID-19 surely must be weighed against society's right to prevent the virus from spreading.
We have a choice: we can look backward and play the blame-game, or we can look forward to see where to go from here, and how to get there. It's a delicate balancing act; we have to balance the losses of life because of the virus with the loss of life and livelihood because of the collapse of the economy. Let's face it, this virus will be with us in one form or another for many months. We have to learn to live with it and to deal with it as best we can. The home of the brave and the home of the smart are not mutually exclusive.
The human condition is such that the lives of men and women are constantly threatened. COVID-19 is just the most recent and obvious threat to life here on earth. We're all in this together, in different ways and to different degrees. As journalist Tom Friedman wrote, “We're not up against each other. We're all up against (this virus), and we need … a strategy that would save as many lives and as many livelihoods as possible at the same time.”
For those of us who believe in a merciful God, we need to say extra prayers and remember that he is still in charge. We all should do our part to help others, and to ensure that animals, including livestock, are treated humanely.
Contrary to the opinion of some folks, government has a key role to play in protecting our health and safety. Moreover, America can't withdraw from the world; we can't be the Lone Ranger. COVID-19 and other serious problems don't respect national boundaries. We must provide leadership in the various international organizations, many of which we helped to create.