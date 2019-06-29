Every day starts the same for our Systems Manager David Boyd. He walks into the newsroom and heads toward his office – a large room lined with computer terminals, monitors and hardware that's kept so cold only the Green Bay Packers would enjoy being in it.
After a few seconds, David emerges from the office with the first in his arsenal of computer-related "gizmos."
A mug, because if your going to spend the day in wires, or behind computers, or working on press imagers, coffee is the only thing that's going to get you through it.
Look it up, ask a computer wiz, they will say "Java" and that doesn't mean the computer programming script. No, this is the real stuff.
After 41 years with Evening Post Industries, David entered the building Friday for his last cup of coffee. Like any pro, he's hanging up his office mug and going into retirement.
There are several available coffee "stations" located throughout the Aiken Standard building. But David heads straight for the one just outside Audience Analyst Kathy Boyette's office.
Kathy makes the hard stuff, the kind so loaded only a trucker with six hours left on his route at 3 a.m. will find appealing.
"David is a fine connoisseur of coffee and he drinks it all day long and that keeps his energy level up," Kathy said. "He likes strong coffee and I make strong coffee."
David began his career in Charleston working in what was called at that time data processing on Oct. 2, 1978. At that time one computer was about the size of Aiken High School, or at least close.
"I have seen the transition through multiple technologies," David said. "Now this is a world that never would have been dreamed of, everything was analog and glue pots, moving things around and photographing them and everything now is internet, technology and the Cloud. So it couldn't be more different, but it offers more possibilities."
In the 1970s, ’80s and through a good portion of the ’90s, newspapers were designed on small 11 by 14 grids with six-column "grids" and for measuring a metal pica ruler was used. A pica was one-sixth of an inch – the standard newspaper column was 12.2 picas wide. If a photo spanned two columns it would be 25.4 picas accounting for the one pica of blank space called the "gutter."
Through formatting on a – let's call it a conference-table top (the words desktop and laptop hadn't come into play yet) – headlines and columns would come out on a printer that used paper more like photo quality. A "paste-up" artist would put the paper through a wax machine and build the pages on a large news-page board.
That board was shot and sealed to a metal plate and then put on the press. It happened every night.
Transitions came and David was called upon to come to Aiken to help install a couple new (and smaller) computers at the Standard.
"David initially came from Charleston to temporarily help with some computer installation thing," said Jeff Wallace, a former managing editor at the Standard. "He was here for about a week or two, went back, and lo and behold he was up here full time."
That was in 1997 and for 22 years David has been a staple through this building.
But, oh there were tough times ahead and right from the start. A moment David and Jeff shared on Thursday, the fondest moment David recalls and an awakening to Aiken.
"When I first got the job here I was given the job to computerize the Aiken Standard," David said. "I was given an office to share with (Composing Director) Sue Brown. I came in my first week and said 'All right we have this much money and we have to get this done.'
"We had a classified system which had a string of computers where only three or four still worked and there was a patina of dust on all of them and I announced to Sue that would be my first project. She said 'Oh no, you don't need to touch those, they doing juuusst fine.
"As fate would have it the next week she had vacation so Jeff and I took that as an opportunity to 'clean out' those computers and fix them. So she was a liiittle upset when she got back."
There's the full explanation, but to know David, that's what you get. He will let you know in full detail what was wrong with your computer. In this fast-paced world we sometimes forget the value of what is needed to be known.
"When you have a problem with your computer, he gives you a lengthy conversation of how to fix it and all you want to say is 'David, I don't care how you do it, just get it fixed,'" said Diane Daniell, the sales and special projects manager at the Standard who has worked with David since he came to Aiken.
But Diane, like all of us here at the Standard, has appreciated everything David has done throughout the years.
"I worked with David Boyd for 22 years and he is a great man, always easy to work with," Diane said. "He has made a lot changes over the 22 years."
Jeff summed up everything David did in Aiken in one sentence.
"You would find David doing everything, running cable, Friday night football games, anything technology related that was David," Wallace said. "He's a jack-of-all trades."
My second day here at the Standard I ventured with Eric Russell to Williston for a football game that ended up delayed by lightning. It had already been a long day for David as he strung wires, cables, hooked up monitors and rolled out generators in order to broadcast a football game on TV at Williston-Elko High. We got no complaints from David.
It can certainly be said David has done everything at the Standard, navigating the years and now he gets that well-deserved retirement where he can sit back and enjoy.
But for the rest of us, we begin without him and it will definitely not be easy, David has meant so much to us.
He won't be here in the office, but he will always be a part of our family.
"David's commitment and concern for every step and process of our daily news organization are rare and treasured," Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey said. "He's left an imprint on the Aiken Standard, its staff and audience that we will cherish. We were honored to be his work family for 41 years and wish him happiness and much earned relaxation in his retirement."
On Thursday we gave him a send off as friends stopped by the office to wish him well. There was also cake.
One of his retirement gifts was a new Calphalon coffee machine and two extra large bags of Starbucks French Roast. Perfect for making that truck-stop blend.
Enjoy retirement David, we will miss you.