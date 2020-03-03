COVID-19 – better known as the coronavirus – is here, and it’s got the world in a tizzy.
But just what is it? Is it a runaway train, a deadly infectious disease spreading like wildfire, threatening civilization as we know it? Or is it just the latest in the string of maladies that crop up from time to time on our crowded planet and then are beaten back by modern medicine, only to be superseded by the next?
Is it a true crisis? Or a manageable threat being over-hyped by opportunistic politicians and media? Let’s take a closer look.
Public health
COVID-19 is a flu-like respiratory virus, first appearing just months ago in mainland China. It’s a serious disease but not a particularly deadly one; most victims recover, although the elderly and infirm are at much higher risk.
The disease is spread by human contact and difficult to contain, because symptoms may not appear until days or weeks after infection. So far, it has reached 60 countries, with over 90,000 known cases and probably many more undetected mild or early ones and about 3,000 fatalities.
For perspective, compare COVID-19 with the flu outbreaks that recur annually. The numbers are astonishing. In the 2018-2019 flu season, there were over 35 million cases in the U.S. (roughly 10% of our population), causing 34,200 deaths. The previous flu season was much worse; over 60,000 Americans died. The worst of COVID-19 is still to come; but as of this writing, it has taken just six American lives.
Economic consequences
Future public health consequences of COVID-19 are still just a guess, but its economic impact is already upon us. Last week’s market collapse erased trillions of dollars of Americans’ accumulated investment and savings.
The market turmoil is no surprise. It has much less to do with COVID-19’s health hazards than with its very real impacts on business and trade.
Political implications
It’s an election year. Many Democrats seem giddy at the prospects of a turndown in the booming Trump economy. Chuck Schumer characterizes the president’s response to the crisis as “towering incompetence”; Nancy Pelosi calls it “shameful”; the media piles on; and as always, the president takes the bait and returns fire enthusiastically.
A common rejoinder to those (like me) who sound the alarm about our extreme partisanship is “don’t worry – whenever there’s a real crisis, Americans always pull together.” Well, we may be teetering on the edge of a real crisis, and the promised team spirit is nowhere to be found.
Public anxiety
Raw fear – bordering on panic – is exacerbating the COVID-19 problem and can impede its resolution. It’s not rational and it doesn’t help.
Curiously, we can be terrified of the unknown and at the same time be casually tolerant of major risks in daily life. For example, annual U.S. highway deaths now average about 40,000 per year, or about 800 deaths every week. And yet most of us are on the road daily and few if any are afraid to get into a car.
The 3,000 COVID-19 fatalities worldwide constitute a minuscule fraction of the more than 7 billion people on the planet. We don’t know exactly what is ahead, but it is very unlikely that its health consequences will ever exceed those of flu, highway accidents or other everyday risks.
The president’s actions so far have been sound. His initial restrictions on travel from China were slammed as xenophobic (who knew what that word meant four years ago?) but they were surely a factor in minimizing early COVID-19 spread to the U.S. The administration has engaged an army of capable professionals from public and private sectors for needed prevention and mitigation work.
We don’t know yet how this will all play out. But we do know that America is better equipped than any country on Earth to face the challenges of COVID-19.
Mr. Trump’s public messaging, even if sometimes muddled, has clearly sought to strike the critically important balance between urging caution and tamping down undue worries. Those who maintain that he has soft-pedaled the risks posed by COVID-19 should also consider that overstating the threat would be harmful as well.
When this whole episode is in the rear-view mirror, we may find that COVID-19’s most damaging consequences were from the sniping and hyping, not the virus itself. And irrespective of media or political arm-waving, the best ways for every individual to protect against COVID-19 exposure are well established: personal hygiene – particularly frequent and thorough hand-washing – and common sense on personal interactions.
And don’t panic.