Today is Flag Day.
I was originally going to devote today’s column to that topic but, as so often happens, news happened.
A lot of it.
The past couple of weeks have been dizzying. Journalists like to say they are writing the first draft of history with their stories, and that is true, but there have been several revisions in recent days.
George Floyd. The Confederate flag. Lady Antebellum. Christopher Columbus. Drew Brees. Fort Gordon.
That sounds like the setup to a bad trivia question, but unless you’ve been totally disconnected the past two weeks, you know what is happening around the country. They are all linked.
Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer, barely three weeks ago, touched off a firestorm of protests around the country demanding an end to racial injustice. Those protests and conversations are still continuing, and there’s nothing wrong with peaceful dialogue.
The Confederate flag and monuments associated with the Civil War era have made headlines, too. Statues of Confederate leaders are coming down around the country: some by force and some by order of local governments.
NASCAR even took the bold step of banning the Confederate flag from its events and property. “Gone With the Wind,” the Oscar-winning movie featuring the love story between Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler set during the Civil War, was temporarily removed from the streaming service HBO Max so historical context could be added.
The Army also announced that it was considering renaming 10 of its military bases that were named for Confederate leaders, including Fort Gordon in Augusta.
The popular country group Lady Antebellum formally changed its name to Lady A. The trio, with two of its members from nearby Columbia County, said they were sorry because “antebellum” is associated with the pre-Civil War era and slavery.
On Friday, Clemson University trustees renamed the school’s honors college. The school was previously named for John C. Calhoun, a statesman who was a proponent of slavery.
The trustees also are seeking to change the name of Tillman Hall. The Clemson landmark pays tribute to “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman. He was a S.C. governor and U.S. senator who, among other things, participated in the Hamburg Massacre that killed six African American men.
As you read in Saturday’s paper, the Hamburg Massacre is memorialized by the controversial Meriwether Monument in North Augusta. The landmark on city property, which pays tribute to the lone white victim of the event, will be the end point of a Black Lives Matter march planned for June 20.
Columbus isn’t getting off easy, either. The explorer’s statue in Boston was beheaded, and one statue of him in Virginia was set on fire and thrown into a lake.
I grew up learning the poem that starts with “In fourteen hundred ninety-two Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” I knew by heart that the three ships he used were the Niña, the Pinta and the Santa Maria. We weren’t taught that Columbus forced the indigenous people into labor in the early days of international slave trading.
Brees, the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, created a controversy earlier this month when he said he would not support fellow players kneeling during the national anthem. Three years ago, San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the anthem to protest social injustice and that set off a national debate.
Brees took the equivalent of a 20-yard sack on social media, with many of his fellow players criticizing his stance. He quickly apologized and said that he “should do less talking and more listening.”
The anthem issue brings us back to Flag Day. Staff writer Bill Bengtson details the history of Flag Day and what local veterans groups are doing to mark the holiday in today’s edition.
To me, the American flag represents freedom. It represents all of the individual rights we enjoy. It’s a tremendous source of pride.
Right now we, as a country, don’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues. A flag that represents heritage or hate, depending on one’s viewpoint. A musical group’s decision to alter its name. A debate over whether historical figures should be honored or, upon further review, be vilified.
Fortunately, we live in a country where we can express our thoughts freely. Our history is evolving every day. Hopefully, we can unite as a country under the American flag that so many men and women, of all races, fought and died under.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.