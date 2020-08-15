Today’s date is one I don’t think I will ever forget.
It’s not my birthday or, more importantly, my anniversary. But something big did happen on this date in 1977.
We were on our way back from a family vacation to North Carolina. I was about to turn 12, and the trip had already been a memorable one. My sister, 3 at the time, had decided to hide from us. When my parents couldn’t find her, panic set in.
Fortunately, we found her after a few tense minutes, and I don’t think she ever pulled that stunt again.
But on our trip home to Aiken, somewhere along Interstate 20, the news broke over the radio that Elvis Presley had died.
My parents, who were teens when Elvis burst onto the scene in the 1950s, were in disbelief. I had been raised on a steady diet of Elvis songs and had probably watched a couple of his many movies by then.
The news was shocking because Elvis was only 42 when he died. Originally his cause of death was listed as a heart attack, but it later was reported that he had been addicted to prescription drugs.
Elvis died in his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. Thousands of fans flocked to the mansion, and a public viewing was held. His funeral also attracted many of the biggest names in music and show business.
As a journalist, important moments in history and how they were covered have always fascinated me. I was born in the mid-1960s, which was full of big moments. I was two years too late for President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and I was too young to remember the assassinations of 1968 that took the lives of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy.
At the Aiken Standard, we have many framed front pages of historic events in our hallways. There’s a good mix of national (D-Day invasion) and local (Savannah River Plant to be built).
I have faint memories of the moon landing in 1969, and the early 1970s were also eventful with President Richard Nixon’s resignation and the end of the Vietnam War. But I’m pretty sure Elvis was the first celebrity death that caught my attention. Years later, I got a reprint of the front page of the Memphis paper that announced the King of Rock 'n' Roll's death. I still have it somewhere.
In the years since, I can vividly remember where I was and what I was doing when major events occurred. When the space shuttle Challenger exploded in January 1986, I was between classes at the University of South Carolina when my roommate rushed up to me and delivered the news.
When the planes hit the Twin Towers in New York City for the 9/11 attacks, I was getting ready to go to work and watching the news on television. That turned out to be a crazy week as newsrooms worked long hours for several consecutive days after the terrorist attacks.
We run a Today in History feature from the Associated Press in the paper each day. It is full of interesting information. I looked up the one for today’s date and discovered that Elvis wasn’t the only celebrity who died on this date: baseball icon Babe Ruth died in 1948 and, in 2018, “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin died. Oh, and did you know the Beatles fired their original drummer, Pete Best, on Aug. 16, 1962? They replaced him with some guy named Ringo Starr.
Since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there have been plenty of natural disasters (Hurricane Katrina), mass shootings (Sandy Hook) and presidential elections (Bush, Obama and Trump) that have garnered our attention and big headlines.
Like much of life, we don’t know when the next big event will occur. Who could have predicted the current pandemic and all the havoc it has caused?
I would have bet good money that Aug. 16, 1977, was a Saturday, but I would have lost. It was a Tuesday. I hope I didn’t misremember any of the other details.
Fortunately, we still have newspapers that serve as printed reminders for many of the biggest events. The corners might be a little worn and the pages are turning yellow, but they still work.
Thanks for reading.
