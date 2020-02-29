“Pressure.”
That’s exactly what happened Monday night at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School as a dozen of the county’s top spellers battled it out for the right to go to the national event this spring in Washington, D.C.
The students, in grades fifth through eighth, earned their spot in the finals through other spelling bees.
Since the Aiken Standard was one of the sponsors, along with Aiken County Public Schools and Amentum/Savannah River Remediation, I was invited to attend.
I guess it’s been 40 years or so since I participated in or attended a spelling bee. Back then, I wasn’t the world’s greatest English student, and I had to beg my eighth grade teacher at Kennedy Junior High to let me get in the school spelling bee. I was good at memorization, like knowing baseball statistics or what sitcoms were playing on what night.
Suffice it to say I won that bee and then another one, both to my immense satisfaction, before meeting my Waterloo at the district level. I can’t remember what word put me out, but it wasn’t “balloon.” That’s the word that Principal Brooks thought I had misspelled, and he would let me know it every single time I ran into him.
This time around, I didn’t have any pressure on me. I did say in my remarks that spelling is very important in journalism. And when we do make mistakes, thousands of people usually see them. I’m not sure if that put them at ease or not.
After introductions were made and the rules were read, it was down to business. I had been told that it’s not uncommon for someone to go out in the first or second rounds.
Each of the participants aced their word in the practice round. And then each of them made it through the first round. And the second. And the third. And the fourth. At one point, I was starting to wonder how long this would go on. We had a newspaper deadline to meet, after all.
Late in the fifth round, “boorish” was the first word to be misspelled. That was followed closely by “kangaroo.”
You are probably thinking that those are easy words and that you could have made it that far.
That might be true, but there were plenty of words that gave me pause. Have you ever heard of a “jeepney?” I didn’t think so. For the record, it’s a modified Jeep that is a common form of public transport in the Philippines.
In typing that last sentence, I made the common mistake of misspelling “Philippines” with an extra “l” but the squiggly red line let me know I was wrong.
I blame computers for making my handwriting worse than it already was, but they’ve also weakened my spelling. It’s too easy to use spellcheck or other programs to correct spelling and even grammar. And don’t get me started on the spelling mistakes I see on social media.
In the end, the competition came down to two young ladies: defending champion Rena Humes of Kennedy Middle School and Lucy Heath of L-B-C Middle School.
They correctly spelled word after word, until Rena ran into trouble with “rialto.” Lucy then helped point out that she would need to spell two words in a row correctly to win, and she did just that. “Tyrannical” and “duress,” the 219th and final word of the night, made her the champion.
We hear a lot these days about young people, but I walked away from the spelling bee impressed. They are smart, they can spell and they can perform under extreme “pressure.”
