Happy Father’s Day!
Today we honor our fathers and the special men in our lives. Hopefully you’ve been lucky, like my sister and me, to have such a person.
I’ve been teasing my Pops, which is what I call him, for about a month now. After my column on Mother’s Day, he said he didn’t need anything written about him. So, naturally, I’m devoting today’s column to the man I’m named after.
Pops has always been a car guy. Growing up in Columbia in the 1950s, an era when Detroit was pumping out works of art, he would dream of someday owning a fancy sports car. That became a reality in the 1960s when he owned a string of them, including a couple of Corvettes.
My arrival in the mid-1960s probably put a damper on the two-seaters but by the time we arrived in Aiken in the late 1960s he was driving an Olds Cutlass convertible. After seeing the Disney classic about the race car known as the “Love Bug,” I dubbed our ’69 Olds “Herbie.” I drove that car through college and it remains in the family to this day.
For a good part of my life, thanks to Pops, I drove nothing but convertibles. He helped me find a ’69 Pontiac Firebird convertible that we had fixed up when I was in high school. After it was wrecked, I went back to Herbie and kept driving the Olds until I graduated from USC.
For my graduation present, I got a sizable down payment from my parents and, combined with my savings, purchased a brand-new Camaro convertible. Pops helped me order it from a dealer and made sure it had all the goodies on it. I still remember him “breaking it in” on the way back to Aiken.
He likes to quiz me on the make and model of old cars when we see them on the highway or on TV. I started calling everything a ’57 Chevy a long time ago, mostly to aggravate him, but he’s taught me a lot about the subtle differences of classic cars.
Like most fathers, my Pops influenced my athletic career. I played church league basketball, but our games of H-O-R-S-E in the back yard were always fun. I also can look at a spot in the backyard and remember the time he hip-checked me as I drove to the basket.
Baseball was my first love and it was he who taught me the basics of the game. Sadly, his prowess as a softball slugger never rubbed off on me. I was good glove, good arm and no hit. But we still enjoyed watching the games together.
Golf, though, turned out to be my favorite sport and again Pops gets credit for getting me started. I think we first played at the Midway Par-3 course in Myrtle Beach during a family trip. In the summer of 1980, I played my first round at Highland Park Country Club (now Aiken Golf Club).
As a small business owner, he was only off on Sundays but we typically would head for Highland Park on Sunday afternoons. I remember one chipping lesson he gave me on the 10th hole. He made me stay in front of the green until I got it down pat. Given the current state of my game, I probably need a refresher lesson.
Father’s Day is normally associated with the final round of the U.S. Open, since they typically fall on the same Sunday in June. The coronavirus has caused this year’s tournament to be pushed back, but I still remember the 1982 U.S. Open like it was yesterday.
Pops and I played our usual Sunday round at Highland Park and afterward we stopped in the pro shop for a cold drink. Jim McNair Sr., the owner, told us how my favorite golfer, Jack Nicklaus, had reeled off five consecutive birdies and was poised to win a record fifth U.S. Open.
Peering at the small TV set up in the locker room, only one person could beat Nicklaus. That was Tom Watson, and about that time he was on the iconic 17th hole at Pebble Beach. He pulled his tee shot left of the green and would need a miracle to make par as the ball settled in the rough.
But Watson popped the ball out and it rolled into the cup for an improbable birdie, all while Watson was running around the green and pointing back at his caddie, Bruce Edwards, to say “I told you so.” Watson had actually called the shot.
I was crestfallen but quickly learned that your favorite player or team couldn’t win them all.
Pops quit playing not long after that. The last few years have been rough on him as he’s suffered some health issues. We won’t be able to play golf together, but I appreciate that we can sit back today and enjoy some trips down memory lane.
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.