Editor's note: This is the first in a community column series planned for the Aiken Standard's Opinions page over the next several months to answer the following question: What can we do today to improve Aiken's future?
Aiken was very proud of being recognized as The Best Small Town in the South by Southern Living in 2018 and in the top five in 2019. It has become the goal of our city to be the Best Aiken we can be. You don’t have to go any further than our vibrant downtown to see banners demonstrating our pride.
To be the best city means constant evaluation of the needs and concerns of our community. With recent events we have experienced, especially on the heels of the tragedies of El Paso and Dayton, it has stirred the important conversation of safety within our city.
We are fortunate to have the trained professional members of the Aiken Department of Public Safety protecting us. Public Safety was able to apprehend the suspects in recent local shootings but, as our officers will tell you, without the support from the community, they would not have had such quick success.
The most effective way to ensure that crime problems within neighborhoods are addressed properly is through a community-police partnership. This ensures neighborhood and crime watch leaders have rapid and direct access to officers who are familiar with their neighborhood. Community participation in law enforcement is the great multiplier.
Aiken City Council has made a commitment, demonstrated through our budget process, to provide our officers with all the tools they require to keep our streets safe. We believe that in order to be the best Aiken we can be, our citizens must feel safe wherever they are and wherever they live. No matter the home or neighborhood, every person deserves to feel safe.
The recent events have resolved the commitment of Aiken City Council, the Aiken Department of Public Safety and the greater community to not cower to individual acts of violence. We will not let the actions of a few control through fear the lives of many.
Further, we are reaching out to partners in our faith community, through our schools and many local nonprofits geared toward giving at-risk youths an alternative to being exposed solely to the hopeless choices offered by the streets.
For Aiken to be the best it can be, we must develop a comprehensive strategy that focuses on prevention and intervention, and we must never give up on the youth of our city.
Aiken is a place where we gather for art and music, we gather for high school football games and we gather for world-class equestrian events. It is a place where we enjoy an active downtown, and many of us even come together to share Thanksgiving in The Alley.
There is a place for many things in Aiken, but there should never be a place for fear. Over the next weeks and months you will hear of steps being made by the City of Aiken and our many community partners to prevent violence in our city.
If you believe, like I do, that Aiken really is the best small town in the South, we owe it to ourselves to come together as a community and say no to violence in one voice.