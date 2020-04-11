Happy Easter!
This is certainly an Easter Sunday unlike any other. Like many of you, I will be watching a church service online today. It will be the fourth consecutive weekend my wife and I have propped up our laptop in the living room and watched the church service from the comfort of our home.
I’m not complaining. Although we (and millions of others) would prefer to attend church in person, we are very fortunate we have the capability to do so.
Father Gregory Wilson of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church drove the point home during the Holy Thursday service that we watched the other night. Of course, we couldn’t partake in the sacrament of the eucharist.
“Do not let this eucharistic fast go to waste,” Wilson said during his homily. “Never, ever take the whole Mass for granted again.”
He also advised to pick up the phone or reach out to those who might be struggling during these difficult times.
“You can still do things to fill the call,” Wilson said.
He’s right. During hard times, we need to go above and beyond to help those who are in need or less fortunate.
That point was also reinforced earlier in the day by three-time Masters champion Gary Player. I had the privilege of speaking to him on Thursday, the day he ordinarily would have hit the opening tee shot at the Masters alongside Jack Nicklaus.
Like all golf fans, Player is sad that the coronavirus has caused the Masters to be postponed until November. Like Father Wilson, he said it was a good lesson because “we take so much for granted.”
Player, a native of South Africa, is well known for his travels. He also does his share of giving back by holding youth clinics or giving motivational speeches.
“I’ve traveled more miles than any human being and what my eyes have seen,” Player said. “I think of people living in Africa, four or five people living in a little box. How are you going to tell them to stay at home? Most people don’t have water, electricity, TV, a motor car, sufficient clothes for their children … I could go on and on. When I do a clinic, (the juniors) find it hard to believe. They have a great sense of entitlement.”
The final round of the Masters and Easter Sunday often fall on the same date, like it would have this year. Player, Bernhard Langer and Zach Johnson are among the Masters champions who have been open about their faith and had their winning day coincide with Easter.
Now in his ninth decade, Player has lived through a lot: depressions, world wars and pandemics. He’s also seen the effects of polio and AIDS.
During our talk, Player brought up the Hong Kong flu of the late 1960s that killed more than a million people. But he referenced the Bible and said he believes “this will pass.”
Let’s hope he is right, and soon. In the meantime, let’s count our blessings and remember to take time to check on our relatives, neighbors and friends.
Thanks for reading.
