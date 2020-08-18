It doesn’t take long as one travels around Aiken to see that people are still trashing our beautiful environment with litter. While this behavior makes no sense and serves no purpose, it will continue until more are informed about the anti-litter laws and the far-reaching detriments of litter.
There is no excuse for littering. Across our county there are various trash/recycling pick up services; ten convenience centers (landfills); and numerous receptacles or trash cans located throughout parks, streets and near businesses and retail stores. Therefore, it is handy to dispose of trash correctly.
As in most states, S.C. has laws against litter and illegal dumping that can result in fines or other penalties. Uncovered loads in trailers or trucks are the number one cause of litter and of course are illegal in our state. While any law enforcement officer is authorized to cite offenders if seen in action, Aiken County has two specific litter control officers (aikencountysc.gov). But citizens can also do their part by reporting litterbugs or litter issues to 1-803-502-9000 ext. 3709. In the city of Aiken, the number is 803-642-7620.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful has been working daily in various ways to end litter and beautify Aiken County. We all benefit from these efforts, and we can all help. We are in the midst of the Great American Clean-up campaign (June-October). Along these lines, Palmetto Pride suggests several short term or brief activities that individuals can do: Grab-a-Bucket, Adopt-a-Street, Adopt-a-Garden and/or Adopt-a-Spot. Check the website for many more great suggestions: www.palmettopride.org.
Many readers probably saw the impressive list of Adopt-a-Highway volunteers recently printed in Aiken Standard. As you can tell, our neighbors, friends and coworkers are committed to beautifying our community with over 19,000 pounds of litter picked up in less than eight months! And now you have at least a couple of opportunities to do the same. Everyone is invited to join KACB in two Community Clean-up Days. The first will be Saturday, Sept. 5, from 9-11 a.m. on Sassafras Road. The second will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9-11 a.m. along Highway 78 (Charleston Highway) near Montmorenci. Materials will be provided at both sites. So, tell your family, friends, church or civic groups to join in the effort. For more information go to KACB@aikencountysc.gov or call 1-803-502-9000 ext.3356 or #cleanyourblock.
A children’s book contest may appeal to some writers this fall – of any age! This is yet another program sponsored by Palmetto Pride. The winning book is published and then distributed to all elementary schools in S.C. This is a creative, long-lasting contribution to litter reduction. Details can be found at www.palmettopride.org.
Some businesses are going the extra mile to beautify their surroundings. KACB recognizes these efforts through quarterly awards. Floyd and Greene are to be congratulated for receiving the award this quarter and for the very attractive landscaping at their location. Feel free to pass along your words of appreciation to these businesses.