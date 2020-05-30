Ever pick up a book and have a hard time putting it down?
That’s normally the case for me, since I typically read only a few books a year and generally know going in what I like. Don’t judge; I’m more of a newspaper and magazine reader.
But my latest read, “The Wax Pack” by Brad Balukjian, particularly fascinated me because it combined two of the favorite things of my youth: baseball and baseball cards.
The subtitle of the book is “On the Open Road in Search of Baseball’s Afterlife,” and in one sense it is very much a road trip as the author travels from California to New York and back home again.
The premise is unique. Balukjian, a professor at Merritt College in Oakland, California, decides to open a pack of cards from 1986 (his first year as a collector) and track down each of the players found in the pack.
You’ve probably heard of some of the players if you follow sports or baseball at all: Carlton Fisk, Dwight Gooden, Garry Templeton and Vince Coleman are among the more recognizable ones. But you’ll have to dig a little deeper into your memory bank to remember Rance Mulliniks, Randy Ready, Don Carman and Jaime Cocanower.
Out of the 15 players, a surprising number are cooperative and give the author great access and insight into their personal lives and what they have been doing since retiring from the game. And, of course, there are a few who don’t give him the time of day for various reasons.
The story also delves into the author’s upbringing and the struggles he’s had with past relationships. Balukjian does a masterful job weaving in his own story with the tales of the 15 “Wax Packers,” as he calls them, in a trip that encompasses 11,000 miles and 30 states in 48 days. Not to mention 123 cups of coffee.
During the coronavirus pandemic, I have read a few articles about baseball cards as sportswriters with nothing else to do took a trip down memory lane. And then I saw some praise for “The Wax Pack,” and I ordered it online. Pretty soon, I was reminiscing about my own collection of cards.
My story is fairly common: young boy collects cards, then puts them away when he gets his driver’s permit and becomes interested in other pursuits. When I got out of college in 1987, baseball cards were experiencing a Renaissance of sorts. Topps was still the brand most familiar, but Donruss and Fleer had entered the market and would soon be joined by others, most notably Upper Deck.
So I jumped in and started collecting the current stuff while also trying to pick up some favorites of years gone by. Pretty soon I had amassed several albums full of cardboard and had filled up several of the long, white boxes that are used by collectors all over.
My collecting came to a sudden halt in 1991 after I got married, but by that time the world had started to figure out that the sports card bubble was about to burst. Too many cards and sets were being produced.
I still picked up a pack of cards every now and then, but it had been several years since I had bought anything. Then I read “The Wax Pack” and, before I knew it, I had thought up a reason to go to a big-box retailer where I could purchase some cards.
The packs don’t contain as many cards as they did in the 1970s and 1980s, and they don’t have any of those pink sticks of bubble gum. As I tore through the packs, I relished seeing if any “star” cards would pop up and I would tell my wife when I got one featuring some of my favorite current players.
But as I went through and unearthed more duplicates than “star” cards, that empty feeling started to set in.
I don’t think I’ll buy any more cards. I’ve scratched my itch, and now I am content.
But if you’re looking for a gift to give for Father’s Day, or just like reading about baseball players of the 1970s and ‘80s, I highly recommend “The Wax Pack.”
Thanks for reading.
John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.