Right now, our nation is engrossed in profound introspection about racism in America and all of its implications. It is a matter of real importance.
But why are we suddenly so obsessed with the removal of statues and memorials erected decades ago? Our soul-searching is about what we as Americans must do going forward – not about the sins of our predecessors in years past.
And more importantly, why are we leaving it to unruly mobs to decide which statues may stay and which must go?
Before my critics dash off furious letters objecting to my use of the uncomfortable term “mob,” let’s be very clear. The mass public outcry we’ve been watching for four weeks now comprises at least two very distinct components: legitimate protesters intent on forging a path to greater social justice and a smaller but very impactful group of hardcore rioters. Don’t make the mistake of lumping them together.
The protesters are as American as apple pie, the force of conscience that time after time has awakened our society to needed reform. The latter group are outlaws, anarchists opportunistically taking advantage of the turmoil. We’ve seen them at work. These are roving bands of wild-eyed disruptors. It’s a mob.
We’re told that nearly all of the protests – 98% by some estimates – are peaceful. I have no idea where that number comes from or how accurate it might be, but let’s take it at face value. If correct, it means that along with every million protesters are 20,000 angry anarchists. That’s more than enough to rampage, burn, pillage and plunder on a very large scale. And it’s far too many for a civilized society.
Moving on from arson and looting, they’ve now turned to destroying monuments and statues. In the past few years, I’ve written several OpEds arguing strenuously (and unsuccessfully) against the senseless war against statues. My reasons are straightforward: It won’t help to alleviate racism and it will have no end. And that’s exactly how it’s playing out.
In the past week, in Portland, Oregon, a statue of George Washington was spray painted with obscenities, pulled to the ground and covered with a burning American flag. A few days earlier, a statue of Thomas Jefferson had been similarly defaced and destroyed. Law enforcement looked on but took no action, evidently satisfied that no one was being injured. Call it light touch policing.
In San Francisco, a statue of Ulysses S. Grant was toppled. Grant was the general who won the Civil War for the Union, opposed slavery and served as U.S. president. Why was he targeted? It’s unknowable – there’s never a cogent "why" in mob action – they just go on a tear, whooping and cheering. They vandalize with impunity and enjoy the rush.
The purging of supposedly offensive memorials in recent years has done nothing to improve racial relations in the U.S. On the contrary, I suspect we’ve made matters worse, firing up outrage about people or events of years ago that have no bearing on life today.
With their attacks on Washington, Jefferson, Grant and others, the mobsters are now cutting into the core of American heritage. At what point will they be satisfied that we have outed and erased every flawed American hero?
And it doesn’t even stop there. Influential civil rights activist Shaun King now calls for removal of all statues of Jesus and smashing of stained-glass windows in churches – in his view they too are symbols of white supremacy. Stand by for more of that.
It turns out that we can always find things to be offended about if we look hard enough.
History is filled with episodes of mob rule upending civilized life. It is the tyranny of unrestrained violence, displacing order and justice and morality and law with the anonymity and comfort afforded by a crowd all doing the same thing. It’s groupthink run amok.
There is no room in civilized society for mob rule. To our lasting disgrace, we succumbed to it a century ago, in the darkest chapter of American history, with the countless lynching of innocent blacks. Thank God, that is over forever.
But now we look the other way – because it’s just statues and memorials that may offend some of us. Or because it’s just property, all replaceable. Or because it’s only a few blocks of downtown Seattle. Or because it’s only small percentage of a “largely peaceful” protest on a very important issue.
In fact, it’s anarchy bit by bit, a dangerously slippery slope.