Donald Trump loves a fight. What could be more fun than poking a stick in the eye of your political opponent? Perhaps he feels that presidential decorum is overrated (the term he used recently to describe storied Gen. Jim Mattis).
Mr. Trump seems blissfully unconcerned that his impulsive, boorish behavior is steadily whittling away his support base. At this point, it seems certain that he will be impeached, and one by one he’s knocking fence-sitters off their perches and creating new ones.
Here’s a quick scorecard. There were Trump’s ugly and unnecessary insults to Mattis, Sen. Mitt Romney and diplomat Bill Taylor. He should have learned from his unseemly tiff with Sen. John McCain (who got the last laugh with his Senate vote on ObamaCare) that public ridicule of associates upon whom you may need to rely someday is a bad idea.
And there was his surprising pullout of American troops from Syria, one that caught both his political opponents and his own supporters flat-footed and that left America’s Kurdish allies exposed to attack by Turkish forces. That decision had merit, but it was clumsily executed – and it didn’t help that Trump kept touting its great wisdom and success.
Once again, our president earns low marks for judgment. But on the other hand, he still gets A’s for authenticity. He’s no Wizard of Oz hiding behind the curtain. Unlike virtually all politicians, with Trump what you see is what you get.
On the other side, we have the Democrats. They have been on a well-publicized mission to impeach the president since the day he took office, searching high and low for an excuse to do so. This one was flimsy from the beginning. It is a political takedown, not at all what the founders had in mind when they crafted the Constitution.
For all the grandstanding, secret hearings and leaked reports of smoking guns, little of substance has changed. The fundamental weaknesses in the underlying allegation remain. If a quid pro quo, was it illegal, or even improper? What was the quid and what was the quo? Did not our government, at the insistence of Democrats and with the involvement of other nations, just conduct a two-year investigation into Trump’s actions in 2016? One with huge political implications.
The unfolding impeachment farce reminds me of watching professional wrestling on TV in the 1950s.
At 10 p.m. every Saturday night, after "Gunsmoke," my dad and I would tune into that week’s live broadcast. The production formula was simple: good vs. evil. Most nights, the card included a tag-team match, pitting two good guys – maybe not anyone we’d want to invite to dinner, but generally tough, scrappy fair fighters – against two notoriously nasty guys known to break any rule (although there actually were no rules) to win.
The choreography was always the same. Inevitably, one of the bad guys would lure his opponent into his corner where he and his partner would take turns pummeling, gouging and kicking him – the crowd would go nuts, booing and hollering, while the good guy’s partner would dutifully stay in his opposite corner, frantically imploring the ref to intercede – the ref who for some reason was gazing off into space, oblivious to the carnage in the ring.
It was great entertainment, transparently phony but with enough sweat, grunts and occasional real blood to get us fully engaged. And in the end, it always worked out: good over evil. Then off to bed.
OK, it’s not a perfect metaphor, but you get the point. Impeachment is deadly serious, but this one is a scripted performance with the same elements: faux outrage, contrived drama, and a fired-up audience.
There’s Speaker Pelosi’s teary-eyed sadness at having to drag the nation through this insanity, and Adam Schiff’s solemn recap, with selected nuggets, of each day’s shocking testimony – surely enough to nullify 63 million votes but somehow too sensitive to share with those voters or even with his congressional colleagues.
On Monday, Speaker Pelosi announced that she will soon be submitting for full House approval a resolution regarding the ongoing inquiry process. It remains to be seen whether that will inject some measure of long-overdue fairness into the proceedings. In any case, the Democrats’ primary objective remains intact: to plant in the minds of prospective Trump voters sufficient angst to prompt them to abandon him in 2020. It’s 100% political.
And that might work, depending of course – just as in 2016 – on whom the Democrats offer as an alternative. Regardless, the chasm that divides America becomes wider and deeper.