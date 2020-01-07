On Saturday afternoon, at our Aiken County Library, I had the enjoyable – and illuminating – experience of leading a discussion about political partisanship. Saturday’s session was nominally an introduction to my book "Indivisible?" but actually focused less on the book itself than on its underlying theme: the challenge of finding common ground where we can pull together, not apart.
It wasn’t a big deal, just an informal gathering of about 20 people with different viewpoints. We didn’t solve any of the world’s problems; we didn’t all agree on my common-ground proposals. But we communicated, thoughtfully and without acrimony. We tried to understand each other’s thinking.
Small as it was, the meeting reinforced for me the conviction that we – everyday citizens – have much more in common than in conflict with one another and that we are more than willing to bridge the gaps and start working together. By meeting’s end, the unanimous consensus was that in these turbulent times we need conversations just like that all across America.
Pie in the sky? Perhaps. But new events every day keep ringing that bell.
Here’s a case in point. We learned last week that American military action may have sparked a new and potentially deadly confrontation with Iran. Late on Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike authorized by the president killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, one of the most influential leaders in the Iranian power hierarchy and head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization.
It was scary news for sure, but the reaction to it here at home – among politicians, pundits and the public – was instantly and thoroughly polarized. For the umpteenth time, we defaulted to a political food fight. From the first report, both sides came out swinging. Republicans heaped praise on what they considered bold and decisive action while Democrats heaped criticism, characterizing it as an ill-considered temper tantrum putting the world in peril.
This is one of those pivotal times when presidents must make enormously consequential decisions with no certainty of outcome. The Cuban Missile Crisis was another – John Kennedy had no idea whether his blockade would prove to be a step too far or not far enough. Trump’s decision last week has enticing potential but comes with significant risk. We must live with both. Sniping, second-guessing and political grandstanding won’t help at all.
Concerns about Iranian retribution are of course legitimate. Soleimani’s ruthless legacy will continue, and his terrorist regime respects no civilized limitations. It’s not surprising that previous presidents chose not to target Soleimani, despite the carnage he caused, for fear of repercussions.
On the other hand, Trump’s action has taken a very dangerous actor out of the picture. The title "general" lends unwarranted legitimacy to Soleimani; he was an international thug, a big-league terrorist, responsible for the deaths of many hundreds of American troops serving in the Middle East and untold numbers – probably thousands – of others, including Iranian dissidents and protesters.
At his instigation, Iranian aggression has been escalating at an alarming rate, with multiple attacks on U.S. or U.S. allies in recent months, including assaults on the U.S. Embassy (reminiscent of Benghazi) and a rocket attack on a U.S. facility that took the life of an American contractor. With details still forthcoming, we understand that a major attack on U.S. troops and diplomatic personnel was imminent. Without question, appropriate U.S. response was warranted.
Among all alternatives, what American message could have been more effective than eradicating the mastermind, architect and undisputed leader of Iranian aggression? All indications are that that we did so surgically, efficiently and without warning. It was a crystal-clear message to Iran unlike any they have ever received from the U.S.
The most effective way for a nation to prevent war is to project strength, demonstrating to real or prospective adversaries that we have overwhelming military capability and are willing to use it if necessary. We just did that.
And one more important dimension: It was once an unspoken principle of U.S. international relations that politics stop at the water’s edge. No more. While we have a grand time berating and impeaching our president at home, other nations take notice. Our adversaries, like Iran and North Korea, sense opportunity and are emboldened. That’s not helpful.
Trump’s deliberate response to Iran’s provocation was neither the start nor the finish of hostilities with Iran. Time will tell how it develops. But at the end of the day, most Americans – just like our little group in Aiken – share the same principles, hopes and fears. Let’s act that way.