I’ve been watching political conventions on TV for a long time. My first was 1952 – Eisenhower vs. Stevenson – and I remember it well. I was 8 years old.
We watched on our new television set, a 10-inch black-and-white screen housed in a massive cabinet. My reactions were 1. curiosity as to why so many people – all dressed up, wearing funny hats and carrying signs – could be so ecstatic about a bunch of tedious speeches and 2. irritation that the loony event had preempted my favorite TV programs (we had only a few channels in those days).
I wore my I Like Ike button to school, and I really did like Ike – he was an Army guy, what’s not to like? My Dad liked Ike too, but my mother preferred Adlai Stevenson. Stevenson’s political opponents called him an egghead, which seemed to fit – he was pretty boring. Even in 1952, we swallowed politically crafted caricatures of the candidates.
Since then, TV sets have gotten much bigger and brighter, the conventions even more spectacular and the antics of convention-goers zanier than ever; but the stock convention formula remains: rally the troops, energize the base, hook a few outsiders and drop some balloons.
Until now, that is. As in so many other ways, COVID-19 interfered, and the 2020 conventions were unlike any we’ve ever seen. And there were stark differences between the two as well.
Democrats came into theirs with a comfortable lead in the polls and a presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who’d managed so far to keep his head down in his Delaware home and still maintain his lead. The DNC convention mirrored that front-running position – cautious and carefully scripted, without saying too much.
The strategy they unveiled is dirt simple. It boils down to two themes: 1. Orange man bad: Trump is unfit to be president, racist, crude and incompetent – in contrast to Joe Biden, the good guy who will restore normalcy and calm and 2. virus, virus, virus: Trump failed to protect us, Biden has a plan. It’s all pretty thin soup. Their slogan, “Build Back Better” comes with few details: Just elect us and we’ll take it from there.
Republicans countered a week later with a livelier convention and much more aggressive strategy. Theirs is multi-front campaign: direct (and convincing) appeals to black and brown voters; strident defense of the Trump administration’s first term; a blistering attack on the Democratic platform as the most radical in history (it is); and promises of spectacular future successes that will “Make America Great Again – Again.”
But what is emerging as the single most impactful topic in the 2020 conventions is the one that was never mentioned at all during the four days of the Democratic convention – the violence that has been wracking American cities since George Floyd's death in June.
That omission was no doubt a conscious tactical decision on the DNC’s part. Three months of violence, looting, arson, attacks on police and other mayhem – all in Democrat-run cities – is surely an embarrassment.
Until now, Democrats have dismissed the continuing violence as an unfortunate, incidental outgrowth of otherwise peaceful protest against police brutality. Racial justice is an unquestionably important topic and has garnered very high attention. Meanwhile, liberal media have largely downplayed the violence. Most Democratic political leaders have ignored it altogether, while some have rationalized it and a few (Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, notably) have encouraged it.
But the violence in our cities is not just incidental damage, collateral to a peaceful movement. The wanton destruction is widespread, organized and has taken a frightful toll in lives and livelihoods. When the nightly riots in Portland hit the 90-day mark, and when sleepy Kenosha, Wisconsin, erupted in violence immediately after the Jacob Blake shooting, Americans began to recognize it as the main event.
Democrats ignored that elephant in the room throughout the DNC convention, but a week later Republicans dove in with purpose in theirs, hammering it again and again.
Once it became apparent that Americans are paying attention and have no tolerance for cities in flame, Democratic leadership reverted overnight to page 1 of their standard playbook, to wit: Of course it’s a problem, and it’s Trump’s fault – just one more consequence (like COVID-19) of life in “Trump’s America.” Seriously?
We’ll see how that plays on Election Day. In any case, the political conventions this time served to call attention to an issue that is deeply disturbing to Americans from coast to coast and is a point of real difference between Republicans and Democrats.