In 1901, President Teddy Roosevelt described U.S. foreign policy in the simplest of terms: “speak softly and carry a big stick”. Our big stick in the Western Pacific is the U.S. Navy, staring down the Chinese military buildup there. At the point of the spear is Roosevelt’s namesake, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVAN-71).
Americans were transfixed last week by the unfolding real-life drama aboard Roosevelt. Her commanding officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, seeing coronavirus spread like wildfire through the ship’s crew of 5,000, appealed to his superiors for help. As top U.S. Navy brass wrestled with the problem, Crozier’s four-page letter explaining his plight found its way into the San Francisco Chronicle, prompting immediate, high-profile controversy.
Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, obviously unhappy that the Navy’s deployment of strategic assets had become a matter of public debate, fired Crozier. Days later, Modly himself resigned under pressure after crudely berating the fired CO in a personal address to the ship’s crew.
Crozier’s stark assessment of the situation was well-founded – but sharing it with the media, intentionally or not, was a big mistake, guaranteed to kindle public outcry, national security concerns, and political pressure. On the other side, Modly’s offensive tirade was entirely inappropriate.
The Navy is now taking the extraordinary step of off-loading the crew, treating those who’ve contracted the virus (including their embattled former skipper) and decontaminating the ship – and the whole world is aware of a gaping hole in America’s defense shield.
While media coverage obsessed with the public spat between the captain and his boss, the more striking dimension of this episode is that the quandary confronting the U.S. Navy is a foretaste of that directly ahead for our entire nation, as we attempt to get our economy moving again while still keeping the public safe.
Our military exists solely to protect our nation, an inviolable and demanding mission. A ship’s commanding officer and crew must be committed to that mission, and they cannot fulfill it tied to the pier. In return, our country must be just as committed to protecting them to the greatest practical extent.
Neither commitment is optional. Neither can be set aside indefinitely until the other is resolved. Our Navy is forced by circumstance to deal simultaneously with both. It’s a challenge that requires exquisite balance.
The same is true of our pending action to revive the U.S. economy. It’s not optional. It can’t wait until we’ve beaten the virus.
We’re still taking cover; but one day soon, we’ll emerge from our storm shelters, survey the damage, and then begin the long road to recovery. We cannot afford to open that door and step into an economic depression.
My parents and grandparents lived through the Great Depression, and it scarred them for life. As devastating as the coronavirus crisis has been, it has affected the health of just a tiny fraction of Americans. An economic depression or a prolonged major recession would harm every American.
We’ve learned a lot about the coronavirus. We’ve proven that social distancing slows its spread. But we know also that it won’t go away by itself. Until we have a surefire vaccine the threat will persist.
In the meantime, whatever actions we take to revive our economy will be saddled with significant restrictions. The recovery will be a hard slog, at times discouraging and surely controversial.
The path is uncertain, but one thing I know: to succeed, we must be truly unified.
It’s been encouraging so far in this crisis to see, hear and feel nationwide awareness that we’re all in this together. But some politicians and media are still aggressively pushing the narrative that our virus problem is largely the fault of President Trump’s initial reaction to the emerging threat. It’s a specious, backward-looking blame game that has no value and no place in this critical fight.
The president and his advisors are grappling right now with the pivotal decision as to when and how to begin reviving our dormant economy. How safe is safe enough? Which expert opinions should carry the day? These are questions for which there are no guaranteed answers.
Regardless of the president’s decision, there will be opportunity, legitimate or contrived, for his opponents to vilify his motives and disagree with his chosen course. Doing so may pay election year dividends but could seriously undercut the public resolve we need to succeed.
We must find a way to work together. Like the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s crew, we’re literally all in the same boat, sailing in harm’s way. We can do it.