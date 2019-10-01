“Waiting for Godot” is a play written by Samuel Beckett between 1948 and 1949. It is about confusion over what was considered moral and what wasn't after World War II . “Theater of the Absurd” is the best classification for a play like “Waiting for Godot.” The phrase, “waiting for Godot” is used to describe a situation where people are waiting for something to happen, but it probably never will.
Two of the characters in the play, Didi and Gogo, wait for the arrival of Godot who never comes. In the meantime, the characters have discussions and encounters to distract themselves. The story is symbolic of how some of us keep waiting for good things, bad things, death, resurrection, the choices of others, etc., so we never do what we should do ourselves.
“Waiting for Godot” is about another time and place, but it seems eerily similar to what is going on today. We keep waiting for something good to happen in Washington, in our country, in the world (in our personal lives), but it never does. I keep waiting for President Trump to be president of all the people (not just his base), to bring us together, to help us transcend our racial, ethnic, religious, social and geographic differences and unite us as Americans, so we can truly be, “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” I am still waiting.
I keep waiting for the leaders and members of Congress to put party politics aside and pursue the Common Good. This requires them to strive for bipartisanship, cooperation and compromise. I am waiting for our elected leaders to set a good example for the rest of us. It's just not happening. Where are our heroes? Where are the men and women who deserve a chapter in the book written by the late President John F. Kennedy entitled, “Profiles in Courage”? Where are the solutions to our nation's problems? We remain a nation divided, and we continue to play the blame game.
Locally, the temperatures have been hovering around 100 degrees at the end of September. Southern states are also in a terrible drought; rain is badly needed. Is this Global Warming/Climate Change, or Indian Summer, or both? Those who believe the scientists and those who do not believe the scientists can't both be right, can they? We better decide rightly and act accordingly.
It has often been said that our children are our most precious resource. Are they? I think they are. But, are they receiving the nourishment, the health care and the education they need and deserve? I am not so sure that they are. Recently, the superintendent and several members of the Aiken County School Board resigned in a dispute. Are they, are we, putting the children's education first and foremost? We should and we must. We still need affordable, comprehensive health insurance for all.
Now, we are heading into an election year, and the U.S. House of Representatives is considering impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Elections and impeachments are divisive. We all need to keep an open mind, a level head and a civil tongue to get through this. It is the duty of all of us to face the facts, not swallow propaganda, and know the truth. Then, we can put our principles and prejudices aside and do what's right. I am waiting and hoping.