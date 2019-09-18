The Democratic presidential candidates’ proposals on climate change are loony.
My criticism is not political. It’s junior high math and science along with a little common sense, and I’d be making the same pitch if these proposals had been floated by President Trump or FDR or Joan of Arc. They’re just loony.
The plans differ, but their common objective is to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the American energy and transportation sectors in the next 20 years. That would require that we:
• Throw away more than 80% of America’s electrical power supply. That’s would be about 7,000 individual nuclear, coal, oil and natural gas power plants currently producing 80,000 MW of generating capacity to fuel the world’s healthiest economy. Gone.
• Replace all the discarded power plants with new green ones, primarily wind and solar. That will take at least 10 times the green energy production already in place in the U.S. (an increase of 1000%), along with some as-yet undefined but massive means of energy storage to make electricity available during the dark nights and windless days.
• Throw away about 99% of all vehicles in America – about 268 million cars and trucks.
• Manufacture an equivalent number of electric vehicles to replace the ones we throw away. Don’t forget that they all will have to be plugged in, consuming much more electricity than currently produced in the U.S. So, plan on increasing by at least one-third the new green generation to be installed, over and above that in item No. 2.
• Replace all gas stations in the U.S. with electric vehicle charging stations.
• Dismantle the U.S. coal, oil, natural gas (including fracking) and nuclear industries. (Not all candidates’ plans are clear on the details, but they seem to agree on elimination of both fracking and nuclear power. Nuclear produces gobs of electricity with zero greenhouse gas emissions, and natural gas plants emit much less greenhouse gas than coal or oil-fired plants.)
Note that I’ve included here only the proposed energy system changes. The food supply, building modifications, air travel and other huge pieces are all extra.
Now tell me again why we’re going to do all this?
The official answer is that climate change is an existential crisis, made worse by man-caused actions. But that’s not too convincing, because:
• The U.S. greenhouse gas emissions represent only about 15% of the world total. World greenhouse gas emissions correlate directly with world population, already over 7 billion and still growing fast. Massive reduction in the U.S. would hardly make a dent.
• The climate will change anyway, no matter what we puny humans do. It has been cycling through periods of heating and cooling throughout its 4 billion years of existence and will undoubtedly continue to do so.
• None of the above steps will reverse whatever damage has already been done by mankind. At best, they will delay somewhat the adverse climate change effects of concern.
And how much will it cost? The proposals range from $1.7 trillion to $16.3 trillion. At its current unsustainable rate, the U.S. will spend about $4.4 trillion this year. Massive additional spending on climate change (along with the other new spending proposals on the table), would be a crippling blow to the U.S. economy. And if the whole world tried to do the same – to curb the other 85% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions – the economic consequences could be cataclysmic.
But frankly, I don’t think that’s the deal breaker: These actions would be loony even if free.
So what do we do – just roll over and die? Of course not. We do what all animal and plant species have done since the beginning of life on this planet: We adapt to the changes. A high tech, amazingly competent civilization like ours is better equipped to do so than any in history – particularly if we’re not tangled up in trying to move mountains No. 1 through No. 6 above.
In fairness, the new attention to energy and climate is worthwhile. Sooner or later we will run out of the Earth’s one-time supply of fossil fuels; to survive, mankind must shift to fully sustainable energy sources. It’s better that we get serious about that now, proceeding carefully – not recklessly – with an eye on consequences and reducing unnecessary emissions while we’re at it.
The Democrats characterize their plans as “aspirational” and surely cooler heads would prevail before implementation – but we ought to be aspiring to do things that might actually help and that are within the realm of the possible.