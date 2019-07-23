Racism is evil.
You might think that in a country that has been working for over two centuries to deliver on the promise of "all men are created equal," we would by now be clear and consistent in defining racism and treating it with proper seriousness.
Not so. The label of “racist” has become the most common of epithets, a smear applied to anyone we don’t like. It’s no longer an accusation, just a statement of fact. And it is wholly political.
Democratic congressional and party leadership, including every one of the 25 announced Democratic presidential candidates, all denounce President Trump as a racist –usually adding emphatic adjectives like “pathological” and “overt.” The controversial quartet of freshman congresswomen (Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.) agree enthusiastically.
For many of the rest of us, it’s guilt by association. In announcing the House condemnation of President Donald Trump’s recent tweets, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that “every member of the institution, Democrat or Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist remarks… anything else would be a shameful abdication of our oath of office” – i.e., complicity in his racism.
The media passes all this on without introspection or challenge. “…Today saw higher temperatures through most of the northeast. And in Washington, the president continues to defend his racist tweets…”
None of these assertions of racism are backed with logic or evidence. Trump is an equal-opportunity critic. He speaks and tweets abrasively, all the time, targeting things and people he finds offensive. Clearly, Trump has lost all patience with the four congresswomen and their obsessive carping about our (and their) country, and he says so.
We may dislike the president’s blunt language, but there is zero reason to believe that it has anything to do with gender, race or ethnicity. Nor should his words – essentially the “love it or leave it” sentiment that any of us might express to chronic complainers – be taken literally. Does anyone, including all who have been in meltdown since this episode began, actually believe that he intends to banish AOC and company from the U.S.? Of course not.
This has been a long time coming. The 2008 election of Barack Obama was a watershed moment in U.S. history and should have served as an affirmation that our nation had moved past the old biases and embraced the Martin Luther King principle that what matters is content of character, not color of skin.
It would have been reasonable then to expect that the American public, including Obama’s political opposition, would treat him as they would any other president. But as soon as that started to happen, along came the accusations of racism. Former President Jimmy Carter gave life to that premise, stating to NBC in September 2009 that animosity toward Obama “is based on the fact that he is a black man.”
Just last week, a Rasmussen poll concluded that over 32% of Democratic respondents – one of every three – believe that it’s racism anytime a white politician criticizes a politician of color. That’s a far cry from the long-accepted definition of racism: the belief that human characteristics and ability are chiefly determined by race, and that one particular race is superior to others.
Under the new construct, facts don’t matter. MLK’s principle is turned on its head; now, the only thing that counts is color of skin. No matter what he said, Trump’s criticism of Rep. Omar is racist; and whatever she says (on Sunday she tweeted that “Trump wants to deport every black or brown person in this country”) is not.
Omar journeyed to her actual home (Minneapolis) this past weekend and was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters. She grabbed the bullhorn and pledged to continue to be Trump’s “worst nightmare.” That brought cheers and fist pumps, but it struck me as both arrogant and frighteningly myopic.
Does she really think that’s her job? I’ve no doubt that Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and Iran’s Ayatollah envision themselves in that role. Our president’s job, more demanding and difficult than we can imagine, is to deal with those real-life nightmares. I would hope that every elected official would be committed to helping him and our country succeed, not add to the burden.
The racist tweet flap has gone way too far. Regardless of what anyone thinks about our president, slander serves no purpose but political advantage. Worse, conflating racism with policy disagreement (such as on immigration) undercuts our ability to distinguish between them and deal effectively with either.