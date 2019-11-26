For those planning a big Thanksgiving get-together with family and friends, buckle up those seat belts for the inevitable fiery dinner table debate, an extension of the hand-to-hand combat now infecting every aspect of American life and amplified by today’s wholly unnecessary impeachment drama.
I can hear it now: “Sue, please pass the turkey”.
Sue responds: “Sure. And speaking of turkeys, how about that deadbeat, make-believe president. I’d like to pass him right out of the White House.”
Dad grits his teeth, doesn’t say anything. But on the other side of the table, Bobby pops up and leaves the room briefly, then returns and sits down – wearing his bright red MAGA hat.
And it goes downhill from there.
As one who often takes flak for my op-eds, let me offer my thoughts about how we might together make some headway on this contentious issue – and also prevent flying drumsticks from ruining an otherwise enjoyable dinner.
First, skip the fruitless, high-energy arguments about who likes the president, who doesn’t and why. Those opinions are already baked in. The issue at hand isn’t likability, it’s impeachment, a deadly serious matter. In 230 years, only two presidents have been impeached and neither was convicted and removed from office.
Instead, let’s pretend that impeachment is our family’s decision (in fact it is our decision – we, citizens and voters, run this country). Let’s pick it apart piece by piece with a few salient questions around the table:
1. What does the Constitution call for? We all know the stock answers: (a) treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors, and/or (b) whatever the Congress decides. But isn’t the fundamental answer that impeachment is the last recourse to remove from office a president who poses an imminent threat to the nation? Is that where we are? Or is this a political attack?
2. What did we learn from the televised hearings? The public servants who spoke were credible and professional and they expressed valid criticisms (albeit unrebutted) of the president’s chaotic management style, his stubborn resistance to policy advice from advisors and his sometime callous treatment of subordinates. There was plenty not to like – but how much of that was pertinent to impeachment?
3. Was Trump’s phone call with President Zelensky perfect? No.
4. What were the actual consequences of the president’s phone call and related actions? All seem to agree that Ukraine is now getting significantly more financial aid and defensive weapons from America than four years ago. We hear about bribery and extortion, but what was extorted? The investigations never happened. Is it possible to bribe someone without their knowing they’re being bribed? We hear vague reference to threats to our national security, but what exactly are those threats?
5. What do we think about the Biden element? While dismissed as “dirt on a political opponent,” were not Biden’s widely reported actions as vice president eerily similar – but far more egregious, involving interactions with foreign nations and millions of dollars – than the abuse of power of which Trump is accused? How does Joe Biden’s candidacy for president somehow put that matter out of bounds?
6. It seems clear that the president’s motives in all of this were heavily political. But is that unusual? On the contrary, is there not an implicit political component in all actions taken by political office holders? And who here can read Mr. Trump’s mind and confirm that his motives were solely political?
7. And now the jackpot question: What’s best for America? Our quarrelsome Thanksgiving dinner table looks like America. Some of us want Mr. Trump gone, others want him to stay on the job. But who thinks that a handful of congressional representatives and senators, all taking direction from their party leaders, should preempt the general electorate? The 2020 presidential election is right around the corner. Can we not all agree that it would be infinitely better to settle this matter at the polls?
Good. Now we can take a deep breath and come back to what Thanksgiving is all about – giving thanks for our priceless blessings, and particularly the unearned gift of living in this great country. We each direct our thanks as we see fit – to our God, to family and friends, to countless others who protect and serve – but most importantly, this is the day to recognize how truly blessed we are, to accept our gifts with humility and to renew our commitment to join hands and give back.
No more politics today. Happy Thanksgiving to all.