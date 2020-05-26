Last year I wrote a book. Its title is "Indivisible?" and its central premise is that we’re all in this together – we’re not as far apart as we think, and within every one of the knotty issues that divide us there is plenty of common ground, ready for the taking, from which we can start to pull together.
I still believe that, but I see now that it’s a much tougher climb than I ever imagined. I’d been harboring the delusion – maybe just wishful thinking – that in times of crisis, like 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, Americans always pull together.
Not this time. Today we are more divided than ever before, at each other’s throats, fighting among ourselves more aggressively than we are fighting the coronavirus.
How can that be? Can we imagine a more unifying event than a pandemic that threatens health and welfare of every American? We all want to beat the virus; surely no one wants an economic depression; it’s all common ground.
No matter – Americans are divided sharply across party lines on every piece of the coronavirus problem. Red states overwhelmingly want to reopen the economy quickly; blue states prefer to stay in lockdown. Progressives generally feel that the virus is worse than advertised while conservatives believe it’s been overhyped – and each side challenges any data that seems to support the other’s views.
The eye-opening element here is that these are not inherently political issues; they are largely scientific, medical and economic matters. Raging public debate won’t help us get it right.
So, why we are so divided? It’s politics run amok.
There is the simple truth that Democrats’ prospects for success in the upcoming elections hinge almost entirely on America still being in the ditch when voters head for the polls. That’s not slander. It is political reality.
Democrats have been on a four-year mission to boot Trump out of office, by impeachment if possible, or, failing that, by defeating him in 2020. Six months ago, with our economy booming, unemployment at historic lows and wages rising across the board, their chances of success were miniscule.
Then, out of the blue, the coronavirus arrived, threatening the health of every American and cratering the economy. It was the answer to their most fervent prayers, an opportunity they won’t pass up. And in fairness, if positions were reversed, Republicans wouldn’t either.
Worse, I believe that we have badly underestimated the incalculable damage done to our nation by years of obsessive opposition to the president, by the Russia collusion hoax (it was in fact a hoax, as confirmed by a small mountain of recently declassified documents) and particularly by last year’s ridiculous impeachment.
When we all came up for air after Trump’s acquittal by the Senate on Feb. 5 – precisely the time when the administration, Congress and the U.S. media should have been paying close attention to the emerging coronavirus issue – America was as divided as it’s ever been. Acrimony was at an all-time high, mutual trust and respect were nonexistent.
Both sides were spoiling for the next fight, furious with the other and in no mood whatsoever to work together on anything. It should be no surprise to anyone that a conservative (I, for example) is unreceptive to the notion that our president was inadequately attuned to the impending coronavirus threat when that assertion is being pushed by folks who’d created that very dangerous environment in which our entire government apparatus was consumed with political chicanery. We were in the worst possible position to combat a major threat, and it was our own doing.
America, we have a life-threatening problem, and it’s just not COVID-19 or the collapsed economy.
We can deal with the challenges of beating back the virus and breathing life into our collapsed economy. They are intrinsically linked, and we must attack both, simultaneously and aggressively, learning as we go. We are now lurching toward success on both of fronts. We’ll get through it.
The larger problem is our chronic inability to work together. It is strangling our nation, constraining our ability to prosper and grow, and limiting our future. And as we bicker like children, the threats abound, large and small (like a submicroscopic virus), from within and without.
I’m not sure how to right this ship, but Shakespeare (in "Julius Caesar") gives us a hint: “the fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, it is in ourselves.” It’s on us to demand better of our leaders, all of them, and ourselves – and start pulling together. One nation, Indivisible.