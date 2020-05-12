I have a longtime, very good friend – call him Bob – a decent, caring and extraordinarily generous man. He is also a flaming, irredeemable liberal. He hates my columns. We spar ceaselessly on all matters political. He is so stubbornly dialed in on ill-conceived positions that I sometimes wonder how we manage to get along at all.
Recently he texted the suggestion that “in your upcoming Wednesday blurb to your readers, you should advocate for helping minimum wage earners who have lost their jobs.” I share Bob’s concern about that sector of our society, I applaud his personal commitment to attack the problem and I concur that it is a very appropriate topic for my bi-weekly column.
So, there you have it: common ground between two Americans of totally opposite political stripes.
Bob and his wife, Betty, walk the talk. They personally help two families struggling with coronavirus job loss – it’s a magnificent example for all. Still, it’s painfully clear that for all the needy people helped by generous individuals like Bob and Betty, there are tens of thousands of others who are all alone, struggling under crushing burdens.
Recognizing that reality, progressives reflexively fall back on their big gun solution: government. They argue that it is our moral duty as Americans to help all those in need, without exception and without strings. Our nation is blessed with enormous wealth. We can afford to do so – in fact, we can’t afford not to.
On that point, too, Bob and I are not that far apart. The coronavirus was an unprecedented, unexpected and massive blow to the American and world economies. Conservatives and progressives both supported immediate government action; even our hyper-partisan Congress and the president all joined hands (virtually, of course, and with proper spacing), in record time, enacting by far the largest aid and stimulus package in American history.
But that just primed the pump. Government aid to those hammered by the coronavirus is not a fix to the problem and it is no substitute for actual earnings. It’s a stopgap measure, and it comes at huge cost.
Government does not have any money of its own – it simply uses our own money to meet our common needs. For many years before the coronavirus arrived unannounced at our doorstep, our government has been spending far more than it takes in on taxes. The trillions of additional coronavirus funding comes from only two sources – they must either borrow or print the money.
Both come with serious consequences. Borrowed money must be paid back – an enormous burden on ourselves and future generations. Inflation, the inevitable outcome of a large increase in the total amount of money in circulation, can be a bigger concern, a particularly insidious tax on those in the lowest income brackets. Wealthy Americans won’t think twice about $10 for a gallon of milk; those in poverty will have to do without.
I’ve pointed out to Bob that in four columns over the past two months I have been aggressively advocating help for minimum wage earners – although not exactly in the way he had in mind. I believe that the best – arguably the only – means of providing enduring financial care to those at the lower ends of the financial ladder is a robust economy, providing job opportunities for everyone willing and able to work and generating sufficient tax revenues to fund an adequate financial safety net for those who cannot.
That kind of robust economy is far more effective than oft-proposed legislative measures like minimum wage increases and government-mandated mechanisms to shrink the compensation gap between high- and low-wage earners. For the past three years, we’ve had just such an economy, with decreasing and very low unemployment and a simultaneous, steady increase in wages.
Like everything else these days, economic restart has become far too politicized, falsely characterized as a good vs. evil choice between public health and economic health. In reality, we must achieve both. Clearly, the proper approach is to strike a balance between the two, proceeding in parallel with eyes open, learning and adjusting as we go.
More importantly, let’s ditch the notion that advocacy for reopening the economy is equivalent to disregard for public health (“murder” as some progressives call it), or that it is supported by Republicans concerned only with propping up our portfolios.
Not so. Rebuilding a vibrant economy is by far the best way to care for those among us who are most in need.