We still have a year to go until the November 2020 elections in which we, the people, will pick our president, vice president, senators and representatives. Many of us, if we vote, also will elect people to state and local offices. This is our right, our duty, in a democracy. (Some people say we don't have a democracy, we have a “republic”; but, a republic is nothing more than a representative democracy.)
How is our democracy doing, and how are we doing as citizens? Not very well, near as I can tell. Our government in Washington remains gridlocked, paralyzed; little or nothing is being done to solve our nation's major problems. Our elected officials still are playing the blame game. They fiddle while our country declines.
Do-nothing representatives and candidates who avoid talking about real issues are giving democracy a bad name. Who cares about a democracy that isn't working – that isn't serving the people? We, citizens, aren't doing much better. Either we aren't voting at all (about half of us), or else we are low-information voters. We can change things by our votes at the polls. But are we? Not so far. We seem to be content to complain.
Economically, things are looking pretty good for some of us. The unemployment and inflation rates are relatively low. The stock market is doing OK for those who invest in it. That's the good news. As we know, or should know, things can change rather quickly. Meanwhile, many workers still are locked into low-wage jobs, living from paycheck to paycheck, with no health insurance or other benefits, unable to save for their children's education or unexpected expenses; many college graduates are saddled with huge student loan debts; too many people are homeless, including veterans.
Some economists are warning that technology, automation and globalization will eliminate millions of American jobs in the next 10 to 30 years. Where will the jobs come from for young people? Technology will create new jobs, but workers have to be trained for them. The other possible source of good-paying jobs is rebuilding our nation's crumbling infrastructure – roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, railroads, schools, waste treatment facilities and reservoirs. This requires action by government. Instead of doing these things, the current administration in Washington passed huge tax cuts for big corporations and wealthy individuals, busting the budget and raising the national debt.
Evidence suggests that our democracy is being transformed into an oligarchy, plutocracy, kleptocracy – government of, by and for the big corporations and the rich – not socialism. Some solutions include: raising the minimum wage, tax reform so the rich pay their fair share of taxes, strict controls on political campaign donations and spending, an end to gerrymandering of legislative districts, repeal of voter suppression laws and term limits for U.S. Senators and Representatives.
The 2020 presidential campaign is heating up. It's already chock full of name-calling, insults, ridicule, personal attacks, half-truths, outright lies and all sorts of trivial diversions. There's so much of it that the fact-checkers and the honest free press can't keep up with it. Social media only adds to the confusion. Shame on our political class for allowing this to happen.
The South Carolina state motto is “While I breathe, I hope.” It's a good motto. I am hoping – and still waiting.