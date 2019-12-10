Politicians and salesmen (one and the same, actually) are masters of spin. For example, we get a daily dose of spin from President Trump’s tweets. It’s not a problem, we’ve learned to sort the wheat from the chaff.
But every now and then we see or hear things that are so outlandish they take our breath away. This past Friday in my morning routine of catching up on the previous day’s news, I came across two such mind-numbing reports, one right after the other.
The first item that caught my eye was from the contemporary art scene. Maurizio Cattelan, the Italian artist previously acclaimed for his golden toilet, has unveiled his latest masterpiece, called "The Comedian," at Miami’s Art Basel. It consists of a single ripe banana attached to a white wall with a strip of duct tape. That’s it. Really.
"The Comedian" was snapped up for $120,000. Perhaps anticipating howls of ridicule from unsophisticated art critics like me, the gallery curator explained that it is in fact a very serious piece of art, with great care given to determining the perfect placement of the banana, the length of duct tape used, etc. That’s not quite the same as Michelangelo’s four years perched on scaffolding as he painted the Sistine Chapel ceiling, but I guess by today’s standard it’s a tough day’s work in the studio.
Cementing the legitimacy of Cattelan’s work, two additional versions of "The Comedian" have been sold, reportedly for $150,000 each. (We might have thought there would be a price cut on later editions because he surely had some leftover tape and bananas–but that’s art).
Then, right on the heels of the banana story, I watched the YouTube video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the Democrats will proceed with impeachment.
Her brief prepared speech was a treasure trove of head-scratchers. And in an interview previewing the announcement, she had repeated one of her favorite tropes, the jaw-dropping assertion that impeachment “has nothing to do with politics or partisanship, it’s about patriotism.”
Whether you support impeachment – I’m guessing that every reader of this column is already firmly planted on one side or the other – no one could conceivably believe that it’s neither partisan nor political. Moreover, patriotism by definition is action that is good for our nation, so impeachment clearly does not qualify as patriotic.
Nevertheless, the Pelosi press conference was a made-for-TV event built around the patriotism theme. The speaker, dressed in white and standing in front of six perfectly draped American flags, somberly opened her statement with the words of our Declaration of Independence, “when in the course of human events…”, in which our founders expressed their motivation for overthrowing the yoke of British rule. She then proceeded to argue that the Trump presidency is comparable to King George’s tyranny.
It’s a ridiculous comparison, although one that reinforces Adam Schiff’s summary report of the House Intelligence Committee hearings and Gerald Nadler’s snarky exchange with Stanford Professor Karlan – both implying that Trump’s Ukraine interactions were somehow equivalent to imperial behavior.
Worse, Pelosi’s invocation of the gripping history of our American Revolution gives credence to the belief by many that the Democratic resistance, culminating in the House impeachment initiative, is in fact a poorly disguised attempt to overthrow our current, duly elected administration.
I’d prefer to attribute the Democrats’ antics to naked political ambition, but Pelosi’s words give new legs to the idea that we are watching nothing less than an American coup. And even if we’re not there yet, we’re getting close.
Maybe it’s a stretch to compare Pelosi’s press conference to a banana duct-taped to a wall, but it strikes me that both Cattelan’s art and Pelosi’s words carry the same whiff of arrogance, as if to say “I can say or do things that are transparently absurd–and with the right packaging and marketing, I can sell them”.
By the way, the banana art story keeps getting loonier. On Saturday, another artist walked up to "The Comedian," pulled the banana off the wall and ate it. No, it is not true that Donald Trump ate the banana, but I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that it somehow was his fault.
Cattelan just shrugged it off – it turns out that the contract of sale allows for the banana to be replaced at any time. My guess is that Speaker Pelosi will be far less accommodating if Mr. Trump disassembles her impeachment masterpiece.