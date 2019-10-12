National Newspaper Week is over, but indulge me a little bit as I bring it up one more time.
The Aiken Standard opened up its building to the public last week and offered seven different tours. Nearly 100 people attended, and most were surprised by the size and scope of our operation.
Delivering the news to your driveway, your computer and your smartphone is a big job. The Aiken Standard has 88 employees, plus 25 carriers, and there’s almost always someone in the building.
Selling advertising, organizing the pages, writing and editing stories and photos, designing pages, printing them and then delivering the paper keeps us plenty busy.
Our new (to us) Magnum press was the star of the tours, getting the bulk of the questions and attention.
The press – think of it as a really big sewing machine – is almost always in use. More than two dozen publications are printed here, including many commercial jobs.
The new press brings us better color capabilities, which is important in this digital age. We’ve received many compliments on our supplement last Sunday, “The Daily Miracle,” which showed off our new press and explained how it works.
As the $1.1 million press refurbishment project was taking place this summer, many of you noticed that on some days our page count was smaller than usual or that we might have had an early deadline. That was because of the work on the press, and those issues shouldn’t be a problem going forward.
Publisher Rhonda Overbey and I also enjoyed interacting with many of our participants who asked questions during and after their tours.
Sports coverage was a big topic, and we plan to offer more. Some of you want the return of the police blotter, and we’re taking a look at that as well.
How we edit our stories also was part of the discussion. Right now, the process begins with an editor giving a story an initial read. I try to read most of the daily stories, and then it heads to the night desk for a second (or third) round of proofing. From there, the presentation team that designs the pages gives the copy a look, too.
Still, we’re not perfect, and probably never will be given the volume of copy that we process on a daily basis. But that's our goal.
The editorial page also was a frequent topic. Yes, we strive to publish almost all the letters to the editor we receive. One of our goals is to produce local editorials on a more frequent basis.
You care about your community newspaper, and we appreciate it. As we continue to evolve and make changes to our products, we’ll count on you for feedback.
Thanks for reading.