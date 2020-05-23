Sixty-seven days.
That’s how long it was between my pre-coronavirus haircut on March 12 and me plopping into the chair for a cut on May 18.
Sixty-seven days is a long time. Romances can sizzle and fizzle (Cher and Gregg Allman were married just nine days), coaches can come and go (think Bobby Petrino and the Falcons), and marketing campaigns (New Coke, anyone?) can crash and burn in short time frames. Heck, I once lived with my in-laws for 75 days while we were waiting for our new home to be renovated. But I digress.
Hair can also grow a lot during a 10-week period.
I half expected that ’60s song “Hair” to be playing on the radio as I drove to my appointment. “Give me a head with hair, long, beautiful hair” goes the popular tune from The Cowsills.
Trust me, I had a head full of hair.
I’m a creature of habit, and for the past 25 years or so I’ve pretty much had my hair cut once a month. So, like many of you, I understood but wasn’t particularly thrilled when close contact businesses, i.e. barber shops and hair salons, went dark in early April because of the pandemic.
Ordinarily I would have gotten my locks trimmed April 9. But that was supposed to be the first day of the Masters Tournament, so I scheduled it for April 14.
As it turns out, I wouldn’t go to the Masters and I wouldn’t get my hair cut in April. It was not a month to remember.
But when Gov. Henry McMaster announced May 11 that he was reopening the close contact businesses, I was overjoyed. I’m not ashamed to admit that I texted the lady who cuts my hair, Hope, and set an appointment for 8:30 a.m. on the first day the businesses reopened.
Hope wore her mask and gloves. I wore my mask, except for when I had to take the straps off my ears and hold the mask over my mouth and nose. As usual, it took about 10 minutes for her to get my hair looking decent again.
I found out that I was the third customer of the day for her, and that she expected to work 12 hours that first day.
Later that Monday, as I scanned Twitter for any interesting nuggets, I saw horror stories of long wait times as people rushed to salons and barber shops. I was fortunate that Hope was able to fit me in so soon.
My wife, my parents and many acquaintances had their hair cut last week. Everyone said they felt much better after getting some grooming.
Some people couldn’t wait that long. Some of you got your hair cut in neighboring Georgia. Some of you did it yourselves or had a family member cut it. And some of you went rogue and had your hair done “off the books,” so to speak.
Like most of you, I don’t think I’ll ever take getting a haircut for granted again. Or, as “Hair” put it, as long as I can:
“Grow it. Show it. Long as I can grow it … my hair.”
Thanks for reading.