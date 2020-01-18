The late Carl Langley once told a candidate running for office that he never discussed three things in polite company: religion, politics and college football.
The veteran newspaperman could have added a fourth subject to that list: guns.
That four-letter word is a polarizing one, and invokes strong reactions. That’s why we chose it as the first topic in our series that begins today on the front page on the major issues facing our country in this presidential election year.
In the coming months we’ll discuss a variety of topics, including such issues as health care, student debt and foreign affairs. The idea is to put local faces and voices on these national issues. We welcome your feedback as we go through a busy political season with the upcoming primaries and then the nominating conventions this summer.
Guns have been a topic of controversy in recent times because of the high volume of mass shootings, which gunviolencearchive.org defines as an incident involving gun violence in which four or more people are shot, excluding the perpetrator. The site reports there was an average of 348 mass shootings per year from 2014 to 2019. That’s almost one per day.
It’s sad that the Charleston church shooting in 2015, which killed nine people, doesn’t even register in the top 25 list of worst mass shootings in U.S. history.
Locally, it’s become a regular occurrence for us to report on the deaths of people killed by guns. Some are drug- or crime-related; some are domestic violence; and some, like the deaths of a Graniteville woman and her 1-year-old son just before Christmas, defy explanation. Authorities believe it was gang related, but that’s little consolation to the victims’ family.
As a member of the community, one of my worst fears is that I’ll one day get that call or text that something terrible has happened. I still remember that day in 1997 when the news broke that a shooting had occurred at the R.E. Phelon plant in Aiken. Hastings Wise killed four of his former co-workers and injured three others with a handgun. A headline in the next day’s Aiken Standard hit home with me: “This time it wasn’t somewhere else.”
Not long ago, my wife and I were attending a potluck dinner at our church after the service. A man who had attended the service was behaving erratically, so those entrusted with security at the church kept an eye on him. I suspected, and later confirmed, that some church members are allowed to carry concealed weapons. Just a week before, an attacker at a Texas church was shot and killed after he opened fire in the church’s sanctuary. The attacker killed two people in the congregation before he was stopped.
I’m grateful that we have measures in place at my church to possibly prevent violence, but at the same time it is another sad reminder of the world we live in. If you can’t worship in peace, attend school without fear of violence, or even walk around your home without the threat of random gunfire, what can you do?
There are no easy answers. It is our hope that this series will spark civil discussion, and there are a number of ways you can do that: write a letter to the editor, email me (see below) or reporter Colin Demarest (cdemarest@aikenstandard.com), engage in our Facebook subscribers group, or contact your state and federal lawmakers.
Thanks for reading.