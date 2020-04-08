As I look at this year’s Holy Week I can’t help but see it in a very different way from previous years. While each year Holy Week has its own certain uniqueness, this year perhaps can best be described similarly to a meme I saw about Lent. “This is the Lentiest Lent I have ever Lented.” This Holy Week, may be for those of us 2000-plus years from that first Easter, the most expressive experience of Holy Week in our lifetime.
Up until the last few weeks we were living a life of great celebration and incredible hope about what our future had in store for us. We had an economy that was on the upswing. People were thinking about the next great things that were ahead of us. It was almost as if we were on Palm Sunday looking toward a great new kingdom that would somehow bring us to the life of power and greatness that was once our reality. If we are honest with ourselves that reality doesn’t exist in this imperfect world.
Then as we were beginning to look again to what is next as if it were inevitable, our imperfect world rose up to remind us that we don’t have as much control as we think we do. Palm Sunday represents us living solely in our imagination of what the perfect Kingdom of God would be if it were made in the image we made in our own individual minds. As we move through Holy Week we find ourselves, like the disciples, suddenly irrevocably changed. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are perhaps the most human of days in the church year.
Growing up I think that Maundy Thursday was the day of transition. It was a the day that everything shifted. All the hope, joy and wonder was shaken to its foundation. It was the day that Jesus gave his last instructions to his disciples. It was the night that those same disciples could not live up to the expectations they had set for themselves on their own. It was the night when one of their number, not getting the Kingdom he wanted, betrayed Jesus. It was the night that the rest of the disciples were measured and found themselves wanting.
One of the most powerful scenes in liturgy in the church is watching the altar be stripped bare on Maundy Thursday. It is that night that the whole of our understanding of what Jesus was doing on earth changed from what we thought it was. This year it is that reality that our lives have been changed irrevocably by COVID-19. It is our Maundy Thursday. Our personal vision of reality has been stripped bare. We find ourselves confused and wondering where it all went wrong.
Moving into our Good Friday, we are still numb from the reality that the kingdom we expected wasn’t reality and that we were the ones making sure it wouldn’t happen by either direct action or inaction. We decided we were unwilling to live in a kingdom of God’s design, and that we wanted it to be in one of our design.
We find ourselves this Holy Week looking toward Easter wondering what is in store for us. What will become our new normal? Our need for community, our need for love in its truest form (unconditional and meant for all) has become paramount. We find ourselves looking toward an Easter hoping it arrives. Like the disciples, we are still living in our Maundy Thursday/Good Friday period. We may, like the disciples, not fully understand our Easter until our Pentecost.
We have the opportunity to experience the Holiest of Holy Weeks while living into our new reality. One that started with us dreaming about a certain reality that becomes something so much more powerful and wonderful. May each day of this season help us to transformed into loving God as God loved us, and that we may finally love one another as Christ loved us.