As parents, we learn to push back on youngsters locked in fierce, nonsensical warfare: “DID SO! DID NOT!" We call time out, send them back to their corners and try to inject a bit of rational thinking into their little heads.
Why is it that we don’t tolerate senseless bickering among 5-year olds but enable it among our political leaders – particularly on matters of importance to us all, such as plans for the upcoming election?
With unprecedented crisis-level issues including the pandemic, national economy, social justice and violence in the streets, the 2020 election looms as the most important of our lifetimes. It will set America’s course for years to come.
Surely it serves the best interests of both political parties – and all Americans – to take whatever steps are needed to ensure that ballots are counted honestly, accurately and efficiently. Unfortunately, just 76 days away from the election, we are once again letting partisan debate get in the way.
Republicans maintain that in-person voting on Election Day is the proven way to conduct an efficient election; Democrats argue that the coronavirus makes it impossible to do so safely, insisting instead on large-scale mail-in voting. Republicans counter that mail-in voting will be an open invitation to fraud. Democrats dismiss that concern and accuse the president of casting doubt on election integrity.
And it gets worse. While President Trump exaggerates the threat of a “rigged” election, some influential Democrats (Hillary Clinton and James Clyburn among them) fantasize aloud that if defeated in November, Mr. Trump will refuse to cede power. Last Friday, former president Barack Obama asserted that Trump is “kneecapping” the U.S. Postal Service, withholding funds in order to sabotage a mail-in vote.
Children, please. This is a fixable problem. We are arguing about which imperfect method is best for a nationwide election that’s right around the corner. Like it or not, we will be using both. What we must do now is take sensible steps to make both methods viable and safe so that each citizen can decide how and when to cast his/her vote. Our biggest problem is the ticking clock; we’re wasting precious time.
These are the steps:
1. Agree that the objective is to make it possible for all Americans to vote safely. Voting is a blessing, the right and responsibility of American citizenship – but it doesn’t have to be easy. And in the face of COVID-19, it will be more burdensome than we’d like.
2. Make in-person voting as safe as it can be. We know how to do that. People go to work, they shop, they go to other public places, all following established restrictions regarding social distancing, masks and hand sanitizers. Those same protections can be employed for in-person voting, with manageable cost and modest inconvenience. And another idea: Early voting is legal, so why not open the polls for two or three days leading up to Election Day?
3. Address the very real challenges of mail-in voting. A large-scale national mail-in election is an entirely new ball game, and it introduces unprecedented complications: significant delays, opportunity for manipulation, and – in a close election – near-certain disagreement with the outcome. Although fraud is more likely than for in-person voting, the primary challenge is handling the tsunami of ballots (50 million or more) that must be validated, recorded and accurately tabulated in a very short time period.
This is not a hypothetical concern – we’ve seen several real-life examples just this year. In New York City’s 12th District Democratic primary election held on June 23, there were about 40,000 in-person votes and 65,000 mail-in votes. Thousands of those mail-in votes were received after Election Day, with no way to determine which had been mailed on time. The winner was not announced for more than six weeks and is still in dispute. Imagine a similar outcome this November.
To avoid mail-in voting chaos, ballots must be mailed well before election day (the USPS says one week) and should not be counted if received late. That’s a matter of voter accountability, not USPS funding.
4. Change expectations for early returns. We political junkies like to watch state-by-state returns well into the night – but not this year. With a major fraction of voting coming by mail, there should be no election-night predictions based only on polling place tallies. An orderly and carefully checked compilation of all votes (likely to take several days at best) should be completed before any announcement of results.
We can do this. It’s time for Republicans to stop pretending that mail-in voting is just too hard and for Democrats to stop dismissing Republican concerns about it. Nobody wants a contested election.