What’s the first part of the newspaper that you read each day?
When I was a kid, and through much of my professional career, it was the sports section. Now, for my role here, it is the front page.
But after we made a change last week, and hearing your feedback, I’m guessing that a lot of you head to the comics right away.
We announced in last Sunday’s paper that the comic strip "Dog Eat Doug" was being replaced by "Daddy’s Home." The outcry was swift and to the point.
“I’m disappointed that 'Dog Eat Doug' is being dropped,” one reader wrote in an email.
Another reader: “It was simplistic. It didn’t address ‘today’s issues’ per se, but it provided a much-needed daily chuckle. I’m sad to see it go.”
And another email that included a sad face emoji: “What happened to the cartoon strip 'Dog Eat Doug?' It was my favorite.”
I also received a few calls about the strip. One lady said the canine in "Dog Eat Doug" reminded her of one of her own dogs.
The truth is we didn’t want to make a change in comics. We were perfectly happy to keep running "Dog Eat Doug." But I was notified by Creators Syndicate a few weeks ago that it was no longer available to us, and that we needed to make a choice on a new comic strip.
So we ran a poll on our Facebook subscribers page and went with "Daddy’s Home." Granted, it was a very small sample size.
I made some follow-up inquiries this week to clarify why we aren’t getting "Dog Eat Doug" anymore. Turns out, it’s complicated and involves contractual issues with "Dog Eat Doug’s" cartoonist, Brian Anderson. We will keep you posted if something changes and we can start running it again.
My grandmother Rani used to love reading the comics. She particularly enjoyed the oldies but goodies, ones like "Blondie," "Beetle Bailey," "Snuffy Smith" and "Hagar the Horrible." I enjoyed those too, along with "Peanuts" and newer ones like "The Far Side" and "Dilbert."
And, of course, I enjoy keeping up with "Gil Thorp" and the happenings at Milford High School. Does anyone remember another sports-themed comic by the name of "Tank McNamara?"
I must admit I’m not a faithful comics reader these days. I do look at them from time to time, but not every day.
One thing I do read every day, which may surprise you, is Dear Abby. Maybe those letters, and the advice that is given, helps put my own problems in perspective.
It’s interesting to see what grabs readers’ attention. I have one regular reader who faithfully calls me when we don’t run enough of the “Today in History” feature from the Associated Press. I enjoy that listing, too.
I have other readers who notice things about the Opinions page, usually when they don’t agree with a point of view that is published.
And then we have readers who point out errors of omission. There are hundreds of wire stories available to us about all kinds of topics, and we do try to run the ones that we feel are the most important and/or relevant to our readership. But at the end of the day we are a community newspaper and local content is king.
Most comic strips are meant to put smiles on our faces. The situation with "Dog Eat Doug" hasn’t produced any smiles, but perhaps something will work out for the future. In the meantime, give "Daddy’s HomeP a chance and, as always, keep that feedback coming.
Thanks for reading.