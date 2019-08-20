We can be sure that political animosity has gone too far when we start welcoming bad news any time it can be blamed on the other side.
Reports last week of looming prospects for an economic recession left many Democrats positively giddy. Columnist John Cassidy’s piece in The New Yorker magazine, “Economy Turndown Spooks Trump” caught my eye in that respect.
Cassidy reports that Trump is very apprehensive about the economic picture and is casting about frantically for advice and answers. In an apolitical world, one might expect that any American president would be apprehensive about a bad economy, simply because it would be bad for every American.
That explanation seems not to have crossed Cassidy’s mind. He summarizes Trump’s actions as “the ravings of an egomaniac who sees the world closing in”, explaining that “if the economy turns south between now and the election” Trump “will almost certainly be defeated’.
The New Yorker piece does not touch on the effects of a major recession on real Americans – lost jobs, shattered lives, foreclosed mortgages – just its political effect, a triumphal win in 2020.
In fairness, I suppose that line of thinking is neither new nor shocking. A politician’s best chance at unseating his or her opponent is when things go wrong – and if you can spin the bad news as the opponent’s fault, all the better.
Barack Obama’s victory in 2008 was perhaps inevitable, but it was virtually assured when the U.S. economy collapsed during the final months of Bush presidency. In the immortal words of Rahm Emanuel, “never let a good crisis go to waste”.
Nor is the other side immune. Republicans were ever on the lookout for Obama trip-ups. They wanted ObamaCare to fail; they opposed stimulus spending, the Iran nuclear deal and the Paris Climate Accord. If Democrats take over in 2020, expect roles to reverse once more and Republicans to start looking for the bad news.
But this one feels different. Today’s level of animosity has turned the everyday political dynamic into a death wish; we seem now to accept that any American failure is well worth the pain, as long as it kicks Trump out of office. After all, is that not the guiding principle of “resistance”?
The link between horrifying events and political opportunity is blame, and we saw that in the immediate political reaction to the mass shootings two weeks ago. All of the Democratic presidential candidates pointed the finger at Trump, Cory Booker in the lead, stating: “I want to say with moral clarity that Donald Trump is responsible for this”.
The blame game rolled over to the entire GOP. “Massacre Mitch” McConnell (not long ago, it was only Trump who engaged in childish name-calling) was held accountable for GOP pushback on gun control, followed on cue with a mob of late night protesters screaming threats and obscenities outside of McConnell’s home, and enthusiastic talk of flipping the Senate in 2020.
Gun violence is a serious issue and very complex issue. Blaming the problem on one political side, aside from being illogical, effectively drives the national conversation away from thoughtful consideration of the causes and prevention of gun violence and squarely into the same old one-dimensional debate: gun control.
Surely there can be sensible improvements to existing gun control legislation, but that at best is a miniscule piece of the solution.
I am not suggesting that Democrats welcome mass shootings; but they are more than willing to leverage them for political advantage. Firing up voter outrage by blaming El Paso and Dayton on GOP disagreements over gun control will do nothing to curb the spread of gun violence.
Hoping for the worst doesn’t stop there. Democrats were crushed when special counsel Robert Mueller concluded – after exhaustive investigation – that in fact we did not elect a Russian agent to the US presidency.
Bad weather – hurricanes, forest fires, heat waves – are routinely attributed to climate change, and of course that’s Trump/GOP fault for climate change denial and for the US exit from the Paris Accords. (For the record, conservatives don’t deny that the climate is changing – it has been for billions of years – we deny that turning the world’s economy on its head in vain hope of preventing global warming is a good idea.)
Healthy competition, in business and in politics, makes all competitors better. But without question the first responsibility of every elected official, Republican or Democrat, is to do what’s best for the country. We all should hope for – and work together to achieve – the best, not the worst.