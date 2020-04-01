“We shall defend our island, whatever the cost may be, we shall fight on the beaches… we shall fight in the fields and in the streets … we shall never surrender!”
That was Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s June 1940 exhortation to the dispirited English populace as they watched the German war machine steamroll its way across Europe. England was next, and everyone knew it.
Britain’s very survival at that point was very much in doubt. Churchill surely did not expect that citizen defenders would be able to beat back the Nazi hordes in the fields and streets of rural England. His words were intended simply to erase any question about his nation’s commitment to victory and to galvanize the support of his countrymen.
Because we know the outcome, it’s easy to applaud Churchill’s soaring rhetoric. But those were dark days in England, and he had plenty of detractors and skeptics. Imagine if there had been Twitter in 1940: “Winston, you imbecile! Have you noticed what’s happened to Czechoslovakia, to Poland, to Belgium, to France?"
Churchill’s optimistic message, however unrealistic, was exactly what the English people needed to hear.
Eighty years later we are engulfed in a war that is very different, but every bit as threatening. We’re fighting an unseen but terrifying enemy, one that right now seems to have the upper hand. Our president is facing a pivotal next decision as to how and when we can restart our stalled economy. He telegraphed that decision a week ago when he said in a televised interview that he would “love to have it open by Easter.”
Trump’s statement was met with predictable howls of derision and disagreement: “Reckless! insensitive! He’s more concerned with his precious economy than with the health of American people!”
The president’s critics are right in that America will not be open for business by Easter. But they miss the much larger point: Trump is communicating a message that Americans must hear: Getting our economy moving again is both necessary and urgent.
It’s tempting to think of economic restart as the end game, the mop-up action we will take after beating back the virus. That’s not so. The economy is the engine that makes all else possible. This war won’t be won overnight; we will need a functioning economy both to fight it and to simultaneously provide financial relief to strapped Americans; and we cannot afford the very real risk of winning the virus war only to return to a peacetime hobbled by economic depression.
Our government has no money of its own – it simply uses American taxpayer’s (individual and corporate) money to fund necessary expenditures for the common good. Each year, our government budgets and spends more money than received, and then borrows the rest (the deficit). An ever-expanding economy can afford to do so.
But in a heartbeat, that robust economy was derailed. Tax receipts are plummeting. In effect, our government is in no better financial shape than the individual whose job just evaporated but still has bills piling up.
It is time to think in terms of a parallel, coordinated effort to simultaneously fight the virus and revive the stalled economy.
On the virus front, there’s plenty of bad news, but we’re making progress and learning more by the day. Testing is finally hitting stride, providing a better understanding of the extent and progression of infections. Mortality rate is now seen to be significantly lower than the original high estimates. And we continue to see that a very high fraction (~99%) of fatalities occur among the elderly and infirm, making it clear where we must maximize protection.
Our ability to treat the coronavirus patients is improving as well. Masks, ventilators, surgical gowns are being produced and distributed in large numbers. Field hospitals are being built and outfitted. Therapeutic medications are showing real promise.
None of these suggest that we have the virus on the run; but collectively they reveal opportunities to shift to more sharply defined health protection targets and methods, and at the same time releasing sectors of our workforce to get back on the job.
The simple reality is that we cannot look at economic health and public health as unrelated, competing objectives. We have no choice but to attack both.
This should not be controversial. The president is telling us what we must do, and pushing us to do it sooner, not later. It’s an important message, conveyed with a bit of wishful thinking.
Call it healthy optimism – just what we should expect from our president.