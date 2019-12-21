There’s only three days until Christmas, and hopefully you have everything in order for the big day.
Presents? Check. Food? Check. (I can see the women in my family rolling their eyes; they are the ones who do all the hard work.)
Truthfully, I enjoy the presents and the food, but don’t do much beyond a little shopping and helping to pay for some of it. I do try to help set the table or make drinks, but inevitably I get the placement of the knives and forks wrong. I never can remember which one goes on the left. At least I know where the garbage cans are located and can take out the trash without messing that up.
What I do try to remember is that I have a lot to be thankful for at this time of year.
The past 12 months brought a lot of change into my life, most notably switching jobs. While I miss my former co-workers, I have enjoyed getting to know the Aiken Standard staff. The community has welcomed me with open arms, and I have truly enjoyed my return to work in Aiken.
My blessings include my family, a roof over my head, reliable transportation and a steady job. They also include the many friends I have made through work, play, church and civic involvement. I try not to take any of it for granted.
Sadly, though, the holidays are not a joyous time for everyone. Maybe they don’t have much family, or they are mourning the loss of loved ones.
We reported two tragic stories in the past week: the deaths of a Williston couple that were caused by another driver, and the fatal shootings of a Graniteville woman and her 1-year-old son in what is thought to be a gang-related attack.
Both stories are tragic and serve as stark reminders during this festive season that bad things can happen to decent, innocent people. Both of those families need our prayers and assistance.
Fortunately, there also was some good news to report. Aiken County ranks ninth among the state’s 46 counties in terms of generosity, according to a study commissioned by SmartAsset. Frankly, I’m surprised that Aiken wasn’t higher on the list given the community’s track record of helping those in need.
And George Oakman Jr. is doing great work with the My Neighbor’s Table event. It helps those in need while bringing law enforcement and the community together.
Too often we focus on the commercial nature of Christmas and forget about what truly matters. The presents and the food are nice, but be sure to hug those loved ones. It costs nothing to be kind.
Thanks for reading.