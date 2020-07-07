Even on July Fourth, our nation’s birthday, we seemed unable to join hands and celebrate all that’s great about America.
On Friday night at Mount Rushmore, the president delivered a powerful speech, directly confronting the issues that have pulled us apart in recent months. I thought he hit the right notes. His media critics did not. “Dark and divisive” said the New York Times. “Jaw dropping” was CNN’s assessment.
The polarized reaction to the president’s Independence Day rhetoric is a microcosm of the deep acrimony gripping our country and transcending objective assessment of anything. If you like Trump, you find his words insightful; if you hate him, you read into them the worst possible meaning.
Trump dedicated much of his Mount Rushmore speech to the four American heroes enshrined there – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt – explaining why they are revered and why our memorials of them must be preserved and protected.
Suggestion: If you did not like the president’s words, consider instead what they had to say.
George Washington is the general whose brilliant leadership rallied a ragtag army of patriots to defeat what was then the most powerful military force in the world; and who later, as our first president, pulled our fragile alliance of states into the most successful, longest enduring and only multi-racial democracy on Earth.
Having been through those dark years of struggle for the nation’s survival, Washington often exhorted Americans to unity. His words of frustration would ring true today:
"We are either a United people, or we are not. If the former, let us, in all matters of general concern, act as a nation … If we are not, let us no longer act a farce by pretending to it.” And in his farewell address to the nation he reminded us: “The unity of government … is a main pillar … of your real independence … your safety … your prosperity … of that very liberty which you so highly prize.”
Thomas Jefferson – brilliant scholar, inventor, farmer, statesman – is the author of the Declaration of Independence, one of the most compelling and influential documents in world history. It sets forth the founding principles of our nation, principles that were unprecedented in 1776 and since then have become a model for the free world.
Writing it took more than genius. It took great courage, painting on his own back a target as the patriot who inspired the American Revolution.
Jefferson’s unforgettable words in the Declaration of Independence speak to all of us, every day:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Abraham Lincoln, our 16th president, ended slavery in the United States. You might think that in today’s agonized confrontation with residual racism, Lincoln – more than any other figure in American history – would be universally revered.
Not so. The frenzy of trashing our history and our heroes has zeroed in on him as well, even to the point that the magnificent Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., has been vandalized and is now under 24/7 protection.
I have always felt that Lincoln’s words at our first Memorial Day, commemorating the loss of 618,222 Civil War combatants – a time of massive division among Americans – are now more fitting than ever:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all … let us strive to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds … to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves…"
And Teddy Roosevelt – a true Renaissance man, recipient of the Medal of Honor for bravery in combat and later the Noble Peace Prize – shared hard-won insights germane to today’s ceaseless criticism of our current president:
"It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena…who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again…who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat."
If you hate Donald Trump, do not vote for him in November. In the meantime, don’t let your hatred get in the way of your love for this great country and your respect for those who made it possible.