We know exactly what happened. The president of the United States, in conversation with the head of a foreign nation, asked for a personal favor that would directly enhance his prospects for re-election. In exchange for that favor, (call it a quid pro quo) the president offered special treatment, with significant national security implications for the U.S. and our NATO allies.
I’m referring of course to President Barack Obama’s March 2012 face-to-face conversation with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, in which he asked Russia to give him "some space" until the upcoming U.S. election, after which Obama could be "considerably more flexible" in addressing the U.S. installation of missile defense capabilities for our European NATO allies.
Obama’s conversation with Medvedev was captured by a hot microphone nearby and was eerily similar – not “perfect” by any means and in some respects much more problematic than President Donald Trump’s now-famous phone call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy last year.
Obama’s request was driven by his own political objectives – he explicitly referred to his upcoming reelection – and it was arguably far more consequential than Trump’s 2019 exchange with Zelenskiy. The Russians acceded to his request, and in subsequent years Obama was in fact very flexible, on missile defense, in ignoring the red line in Syria (Russia’s ally) and in looking the other way when Russia invaded the Crimea. Was his flexibility unduly influenced by Medvedev’s agreement? Who knows?
It ruffled a few feathers at the time. Romney criticized, Obama dodged deftly and the media (Washington Post in the lead) declared Romney’s objections to be “political sniping.” (Wouldn’t it be nice to see that level of WaPo deference today?) But there were no calls for impeachment – nor should there have been.
My point in raising this ancient history is not to suggest that Republicans in 2012, holding a majority in the House, whiffed on a golden opportunity to impeach their Democratic nemesis. It is simply to reinforce the obvious: What we’ve been watching these days is political theater, nothing more. The Democrats’ narrative – that Trump’s interaction with Ukraine was unprecedented and so egregious as to demand impeachment – is transparently phony.
The Constitution gives clear and substantial discretion to the executive branch in executing U.S. foreign policy. Heads of state interact personally. They converse, they haggle, they maneuver toward outcomes that they consider to be good for their respective nations and, as such, good for their political fortunes. President John Kennedy’s back channel with Premier Khrushchev during the Cuban Missile crisis may well have prevented World War III.
By necessity, politicians work 24/7 to seek and then keep their elected positions. If, as asserted by the Democrats, Trump’s posture toward the Ukraine took into account its political ramifications, that would be no different than the routine behavior of the 44 presidents who precede him, every one of the House members who impeached him and the senators who now stand in his judgment. It’s baked into the job.
And don’t lose sight of the irony here: Trump’s alleged political motivation in temporarily withholding funds from the Ukraine is the underpinning of the entire impeachment case against him – an impeachment effort driven entirely by his accusers’ own political motivations.
And more irony: Mr. Trump is regularly castigated for violating norms. But one norm that has been solidly in place for 240 years is a reliance on the American electorate to select its leaders in the voting booth, rather than taking advantage of congressional majority to override election results via impeachment – a norm just tossed overboard by the House Democrats.
What changed? Speaker Pelosi’s victory cry – Trump is “impeached forever” – tells us all we need to know. From the start, the Democrats’ objective has been to damage their political opponent in the next election. All the hand-wringing about sacred constitutional duty is, to borrow Joe Biden’s term, pure malarkey.
This column does not strike the bipartisan tone I’ve been pushing for, for the simple reason that there is no common ground on impeachment. As I was finishing my book, "Indivisible?", last October, the impeachment clouds were gathering and clearly driving us further and further apart. I noted in the final chapter that impeachment, if it came to pass, would be a crippling blow to any hope for near-term fence mending. We’re there.
Congressional Democrats’ recent demands for “fairness” in the process are hollow and way too late; it’s now up to the Senate to restore some semblance of balance and reason to the partisan mess handed to them last week.