It’s almost over. It appears that the Senate impeachment trial will conclude this week, with the acquittal of President Trump. That will bring relief – an end to a bad dream – but not an end to the recurring nightmare of a deeply divided nation.
Since last September, we’ve been bombarded with impeachment accusations, allegations, revelations, all with breathless commentary and instant analysis. Maybe now, in the light of day, we can take stock of what really came down, and why.
I’ll offer the following as undebatable perspective points on this sorry episode (knowing full well that they will be debated furiously – such is the state of politics in 2020 America – but I’ll soldier on anyway):
• This never had to happen. The Democrats’ impeachment initiative was a political calculation and certainly was not driven by “patriotic duty.” They detest Trump; they’ve spent years looking for an excuse to impeach him; this one presented itself and they grabbed it.
• The “whistleblower” wasn’t really a whistleblower; he was a partisan leaker who claimed whistleblower status – probably with help from House Democrats – to avoid exposure. It’s a clever tactic, one we are sure to see again.
• The president’s phone call was obviously not “perfect” but just as obviously it was not an impeachable offense. It is neither illegal nor improper to seek help from another country in investigating corruption that may have involved the U.S.
• There is zero evidence that Trump was seeking “manufactured dirt.” The Biden family’s financial ties with corrupt operations in Ukraine during former Vice President Joe Biden’s tenure as the Obama administration point person there, as widely reported in The New York Times and elsewhere, poses an obvious conflict of interest. It is a legitimate issue, and should Biden become the Democratic nominee for president it is sure to get plenty of attention, with or without Ukraine’s help.
• The idea that Trump’s request was tantamount to “rigging” the 2020 presidential election is absurd. The Democrats’ impeachment initiative, in contrast, will have a far greater impact on the 2020 election than anything Trump said or did.
• There is neither evidence nor logical inference that the president’s actions, actual or alleged, had any national security implications. Yes, Ukraine is in the front lines facing Russian aggression; with help from the Trump administration, they are in far better defensive position than during the previous U.S. administration.
• Despite repeated assertions by the House Managers that the president acted “solely for his own political benefit,” his motives or state of mind in dealing with Ukraine are unknowable and, more importantly, they are irrelevant. The rule of law holds Americans accountable for their actions, not their thoughts.
• The month-long demand for more witnesses was a smokescreen. Yes, Democrats would have been happy to grill Mulvaney or Bolton on primetime television, but they had no appetite for exposing the Bidens, the whistleblower or Adam Schiff (under oath, finally) to that same level of scrutiny. What they really wanted was an excuse to claim, after the president’s certain acquittal, that his Senate trial had been an unfair political cover-up. The media is now helping generously with that narrative.
• The Democratic arguments didn’t get stronger with 22 hours of droning repetition, salted with ever-scarier adjectives. And the House managers won no converts among the Republican Senators – the jury – by dismissing them as too timid to stand up to their evil dictator. Nonsense: What should be obvious to all is that Mr. Trump’s suitability to serve as president of the United States is a matter for the electorate to decide, not the U.S. Congress.
And so who won? Who lost? Did impeachment make any difference at all?
The Democrats got what they’d bargained for: months of relentless, largely unopposed and widely publicized Trump bashing. They’ve sent their opponent into the 2020 election scarred and “impeached for life.” On the other side, Republicans managed to hold the line, but it was an ugly win; the Democratic attack probably energized the often-lethargic Republican voters.
But at this point, polls show no appreciable shift in either direction. My guess is that what has changed is intensity; both Trump haters and Trump supporters are cemented more solidly in their positions than before.
The net result? We all lose. Our already-polarized society is now more angry and entrenched than ever, gearing up for a nasty 2020 election – and after that, the next round of post-election outrage and resistance. Or maybe more political impeachments?
Hold onto your hats.