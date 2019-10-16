My column two weeks ago challenged the legitimacy of the just-hatched impeachment inquiry targeting President Trump. The column had a rather provocative title but a simple premise: Trump’s controversial phone call is not a reason for impeachment. It’s an excuse to pursue impeachment.
Since then, the impeachment circus has revealed the depth and breadth of the chasm that divides our nation. We see that every day online, in the newspapers and nightly TV news, and I’ve seen it on a personal level as well.
I circulate my columns by email to a group of about 200 readers around the country, both conservatives and progressives, and many provide feedback. In 10 years of writing Op-Ed columns, I’ve never seen a reaction as starkly divided as that prompted by The Impeachable Phone Conversation.
Imagine two virtual mailbags, a red and a blue.
In the red mailbag, conservative readers’ responses are unanimous: The impeachment initiative is ridiculous, baseless and harmful to the nation. I agree (I wrote the column), although I suspect that many in that camp, having weathered three years of bizarre allegations, would dismiss any Trump impeachment inquiry as ridiculous.
And in the blue mailbag, there is fierce disagreement from progressives. They’re thrilled at the serious action to rid the nation of Donald Trump. They’re perfectly comfortable with the notion of an impeachable phone conversation, but they’re OK with any reason – or pretense – that will get the job done.
There’s no purple mailbag, no common ground at all.
Of course, my virtual mailbag exercise is statistically invalid; but it feels correct, it aligns with the extremes of media commentary and it is consistent with recent polling indicating that our entire country is now roughly 50/50 in favor of undoing a presidential election.
So, stuck between two intractable positions, let’s just take a closer look.
This “official impeachment inquiry” is actually an unofficial (i.e., unsupported by House vote) one-sided, closed door inquisition, with selected tidbits of information leaked to a hungry media. But I hope that through the smoke screen most have noticed that the underlying allegation has been crumbling steadily.
Despite assertions of quid pro quo – U.S. providing defense funding to the Ukraine in exchange for “dirt” on Biden – there’s no evidence of that, explicit or implied. Funding was not mentioned on the call, Ukraine’s president did not know that the funding had been temporarily withheld and it was released before he took any action on Trump’s request.
The manner in which all of this came to light is highly suspect. It was obviously a planned ambush, with advance collaboration between the so-called whistleblower and the Schiff committee. The whistleblower statutes are designed to protect employees who witness and report misconduct, not for use as an avenue to register political disagreement.
And with respect to former VP Biden’s part, the overt influence-peddling involving his son ought to be a matter of concern to all prospective voters, including Democrats who decry such behavior and who routinely accuse Trump of it.
When all the dust settles, there’s no scandal; it’s still just a phone conversation. Trump’s behavior throughout this episode has been, as usual, careless and unnecessarily abrasive. For those who disapprove, the appropriate remedy is the 2020 ballot box.
I’ll go out on a limb here and predict that the Trump impeachment will go nowhere. It is a transparently political action. Speaker Pelosi describes Trump’s interaction with the Ukraine as “betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections” – words repeated endlessly by TV talking heads. But a jury of U.S. Senators will not find any convincing evidence to that effect in an impeachment trial – if it ever comes to that – even if they want to.
I could be wrong. In 1972, Richard Nixon won reelection by a landslide, carrying 49 of 50 states. Less than two years later, he was chased from office by his own ham-handed handling of a stupid, politically motivated petty crime, leading to riveting media coverage and a sea change of public opinion. Sound familiar?
But the real damage has already been done. The simmering resentment and hatred on both sides will continue to calcify. Regardless of the 2020 election outcome, revenge – an eye for an eye – will be the order of the day. We will stagger through another four years of dissent and resistance, and we can only hope that our leaders’ obsession with defeating their political opponents will not leave the back door open to actual threats to our national security.