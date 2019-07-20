Nevermind an Olive Garden showing up in Aiken, how about a grocery store in the Valley?
Any kind of grocery store, and Dollar Generals and Family Dollars do not count.
Grocery stores are defined as having selections of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat.
The "Dollar" groups carry jellied fruits in boxes, some off-brand of V8 and seasoned jerky. The kind of delights Homer Simpson finds gourmet.
This was discussed during Thursday's House District 84 forum when the subject of economic development came up. It was not we need more industry, it was more about just getting a grocery store. One grocery store for an area that needs at least three.
Candidates Alvin Padgett brought it up and Danny Feagin echoed it.
There is a definite void of pure groceries within the district which has a great deal of space in the Valley areas of Warrenville, Graniteville, Langley and through the towns of Jackson and Beech Island.
"We visited the town of Jackson this past week," Padgett said. "They don't even have a grocery store. They have begged and pleaded to get a grocery store. Beech Island doesn't have a grocery store. They depend on Family Dollars for their groceries."
The Valley had the Bi-Lo by Langley Pond off Aiken-Augusta Highway, but Southeastern Grocers decided it wasn't needed anymore and shut it down.
"We just lost our grocery store in Warrenville," Padgett said. "I said ours, because that's where I live. We have to get places like that to come back to our community."
Unfortunately, that would probably be the only faction of chain grocery store that would look at the area for a location.
Kroger and Publix seem to look for higher and more densely populated areas as spots to set a new store. Fresh Market or Whole Foods, sure yeah, forget that one.
Although if Midland Valley keeps growing, it may not be a big surprise, but the great Walmart may invade the area.
Or how about the big pig? If Bi-Lo says no thanks, Piggly Wiggly should jump in and take the area.
Ballotpedia says, as of the 2010 census, there were 36,703 residents in District 84, and that was nine years ago. And, according to the district line, the only grocery store is the Clearwater Bi-Lo and that sits of the line with "one foot" inbounds and one out. It's that close.
"We have enough people to support these stores," Padgett said.
Absolutely. More than enough. Of the 36,000 mentioned above 75% of that number is people over the age of 18. That's quite a number of people who need groceries.
Many in the city limits of Aiken bark for an Olive Garden, a restaurant known for incredibly mediocre Italian food. What the county really needs is a true grocery store in the Valley.