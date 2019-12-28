The end of the year, and the decade, is fast approaching.
Now is a good time to sit back and reflect on accomplishments and look forward to what can be achieved in 2020.
I used to set resolutions for the coming year, but too often they were too “pie in the sky” and I would lose interest in the first couple months of the year. It’s easy to say you’re going to lay off sweets, for example, but the reality is you haven’t finished off all the goodies that Santa brought the week before. (That’s a strictly hypothetical example, by the way.)
Here at the Aiken Standard, we achieved a lot in 2019. The refurbishment of the printing press was the big thing, and hopefully you are seeing the fruits of those labors with each day’s paper.
One of our internal goals for the coming year is to “delight” our readers and customers. This involves every department and employee at the newspaper.
It can be anything from making sure a submitted photo or article gets into the paper to helping set up digital access to your subscription on multiple devices.
We do have plans to improve our print and digital offerings for 2020. You might have noticed in recent weeks that we changed up the front of the sports section to include a “rail” of the top national stories. Be on the lookout for a revamped page 2A where we plan to anchor a daily calendar and other community-focused content.
On the digital side, some of you are already members of our Facebook group for subscribers called Standard-Bearers. It allows early access for some premium content, some behind-the-scenes looks at how we operate and a chance to engage with our staff. Plus, members have a chance to win tickets to local events.
We hope to grow our subscriber group in the coming year, and also plan to have more digital content across our various platforms.
2020 will be a big year with a presidential election and the discussion that race always generates. We plan to do a series with the goal of putting local faces and voices on some of the big issues.
We’ll do all of that without losing sight of our primary mission, which is to be Aiken County’s “trusted local source for news and information.”
As we head into the new year, and a new decade, don’t forget to give us some feedback. We like hearing from our readers and are open to suggestions; after all, we want to delight you in 2020.
Thanks for reading.