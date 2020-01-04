We are five days into the new year. Are you sticking to your resolutions?

So far, I am hitting on 50% of my goals.

Yes, last week I wrote that I had quit making resolutions because I would set them too big and then would lose interest early in the year.

But during a weak moment over breakfast with two of my golf buddies, I caved. My first goal, to play more golf, is going fine.

But the second goal, to lower my handicap, isn’t going as well. On New Year’s Day, even though I got to witness a rare eagle on a par-4 hole by playing partner Clayton Quattlebaum, my score didn’t improve from my last couple of outings.

If you’ve been reading our paper in the new year, you’ve no doubt seen the goals for 2020 put forth by our county’s elected officials and leaders. Each governing body has had its own theme, it seems.

Aiken city leaders want a better economy while improving infrastructure and roads. (See the Dougherty Road article on today's front page.)

County leaders want economic development, and they also want to boost the pay of their employees so they’ll stay competitive in the marketplace. (See EMS workers, who have been at the forefront of this issue.)

North Augusta, meanwhile, wants to get the ball rolling on construction of its new public safety headquarters. And council members are also eager to hire a new city administrator. (See Todd Glover, who announced he was leaving to become executive director of the Municipal Association of South Carolina.)

Finally, Aiken County School Board members are in agreement that one of their main goals is to hire a new superintendent. (See Dr. Sean Alford, who resigned in September but recently got a new job with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.)

I’m in agreement with all of those goals. As an Aiken County resident – I live in a “doughnut hole” surrounded by City of Aiken residents – I see the value in all of them. As a taxpayer, I want better services and infrastructure, too.

I’d also like to see to see some movement on the development of the Aiken Mall property; for Aiken County to land a big client to boost economic development; and for the brick wall on Whiskey Road to be rebuilt and never hit again. That’s not asking for too much, is it?

Thanks for reading.