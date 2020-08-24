We’ve got good news for you.
Beginning in September, Aiken Standard subscribers will have unlimited online access to read more South Carolina news than ever. We’re finally taking full advantage of being part of the best newspaper company in the state and our subscribers are the real beneficiaries.
As many of you know, we were originally the Aiken Press established in 1867 and went through several name changes and owners before becoming the modern-day Aiken Standard. In 1968, Evening Post Industries purchased the Aiken Standard and Review. At that time, the newspaper was a small office on Richland Avenue in downtown Aiken and relocated to our current plant on Rutland Drive across from Aiken High School.
Evening Post Industries, a privately-owned South Carolina company, is led by the Manigault family and based in Charleston. In addition to the Aiken Standard, EPI owns more than a dozen newspapers and news sites in South Carolina. The largest is The Post and Courier. You may have heard of it. The Post and Courier began in 1803 and was recognized in 2015 with the highest honor in journalism – a Pulitzer Prize – for its in-depth investigative series "Till Death Do Us Part." Their investigative reporting led the South Carolina Legislature to overhaul laws associated with domestic violence in our state.
The Post and Courier is a powerhouse when it comes to statewide news and investigative reporting. It recently expanded coverage into Greenville and Myrtle Beach alongside a strong statehouse contingency in Columbia. Community newspapers like Berkeley Independent, Columbia’s Free Times, Georgetown Times, Goose Creek’s Our Gazette, Kingstree’s The News, Moultrie News, The North Augusta Star and Summerville’s Journal Scene fill out our stable of news organizations peppering the state and serving as integral parts of their communities, just like the Aiken Standard.
But this isn’t about us; it’s about you. Good journalism becomes great journalism when it is consumed by an audience like you who thinks and is called to respond in some way.
Today, I hope you’ll tell someone our good news.
Your subscription rate isn’t changing but we’re opening up expanded opportunities for you to read and engage with other news impacting South Carolinians. New apps, new articles to explore and new benefits for being part of the Aiken Standard family.
At first, maneuvering around online will be different. On Sept. 1, visiting AikenStandard.com will change. Our website is getting a much-needed facelift as well as a new menu of options to direct you to news from around the state. Oh yeah, you’ll also need to login again. Don’t remember your login and password? Call our office at 803-648-2311 so we can help. We don’t want you to miss another day of the great articles being written across South Carolina for you.
It’s an exciting time for the Aiken Standard. For 52 years, we’ve considered ourselves the Evening Post’s "other" daily newspaper, but lately, we’re popping our collars and straightening our neckties. Because of this expanded audience, all eyes are on Aiken. Thanks to this collaboration, we can see their news and hundreds of thousands more South Carolinians can also read about Aiken County. Our journalists, our advertisers, our columnists will now be seen and read by an expanded statewide audience.
Aiken doesn’t shy away from the spotlight and we have plenty to be proud of. We’re ready for our closeup.
September brings a new world with a new website and probably a new login and password to remember. We may be going statewide – virtually – but we’re really still right across town and all over Aiken County reporting and writing for you, and that’s good news.